“You’re mine, I’m yours”: Drag Race star Adore Delano is dating The Voice’s Sasha Allen

Love is in the air for Adore Delano.

On 1 December, the Drag Race star took to Instagram to hard launch her new relationship with The Voice’s Sasha Allen.

“You teach me things with just a look in your eyeballs – you’re mine – i’m yours – let’s take over the world – I love you,” Adore wrote alongside a carousel of heartwarming photos.

In one snapshot, the two are embracing in front of a mirror, while another picture features a close-up of them holding hands.

Sasha also celebrated their relationship news in his own Instagram post, writing: “My sweet adore, I am so lucky to love you.”

Shortly after announcing their romance, the two talents were showered with congratulatory messages from fans and their industry peers.

One person in the comment section wrote: “I love this so much for you. You deserve the world, my love.”

Another fan on X/Twitter tweeted: “WHAT THE ABSOLUTE FUCK ADORE DELANO & SASHA ALLEN ARE A COUPLE?!?!??!?!? The hottest couple ever omg like woah???”

A third fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Sasha Allen Adore Delano together……. now that’s MY royal couple.”

David Archuleta, Gottmik and Kerri Colby also celebrated the couple by leaving heart-eyed emojis in Adore’s comment section.

Sasha first made waves with pop culture enthusiasts in 2021 when he competed on the 21st season of The Voice alongside his father, Jim Allen.

As part of Team Ariana [Grande], the talented father/son duo dazzled audiences with their charismatic performances – which led to them securing a spot in the semi-finals.

Sasha also made history as the first openly trans artist to make it to the live show portion of The Voice US and the third openly trans contestant to compete on the American series.

In addition to her new relationship, the last year-and-a-half has been an exciting and transformative time for Adore.

Back in July 2023, the ‘I Adore You’ songstress publicly came out as a trans woman in an emotional video.

“I wanted to let everybody know that I am transitioning, and I kept it really, kind of hush-hush the first three months because I wanted to go through the beginning stages of puberty privately,” she explained.

“I’ve found that it’s been very enlightening and has made me probably the happiest I’ve ever been in my adult life… I’m living in my world now, and it feels so empowering and it feels so good. It feels so liberating.”

After stepping away from the public eye to undergo surgery and additional procedures, Adore returned to social media in February 2024.

“The b*tch is back… 3 months post-op. Still have lots of healing to get through, but feeling human again,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her posing in front of a mirror.

We can’t wait to see Adore and Sasha’s love blossom.