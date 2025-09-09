Young Thug says he distrusts men who come out later in life – it ‘breaks a man code’

Young Thug has expressed distrust toward gay men who don’t disclose their sexuality, or appear to be gay, comparing it to “ratting” to authorities.⁠

During his recent appearance on Big Bank’s Perspectives with Bank podcast, the rapper discussed a range of topics, including his childhood, time spent in jail, and his viral prison phone calls.

Thug also touched on his fractured relationship with fellow hip-hop artist Gunna, who was formerly signed to his label, YSL Records.

For context, the two artists and 26 of their YSL associates were arrested in May 2022 on charges of racketeering. A few months later, Gunna took an Alford plea deal, which resulted in him not serving any jail time. Instead, he was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service.

The deal ultimately led to the end of Gunna and Thug’s friendship, with Gunna being labelled as a “rat” and a “snitch” within the hip-hop industry. While reflecting on the situation with Big Bank, Thug expressed his disappointment in his former label mate for never giving him an “explanation.”

However, the conversation took an extremely odd and problematic turn when the ‘Money on Money’ rapper revealed his distrust of gay men who come out later in life, comparing it to someone who “rats” to authorities.

“I feel like once you break a rule from your manhood, once you rat or once you turn gay… And I don’t got nothing against gay people, I got gay people that work for me,” he said.

“But when I look at you in a certain way. If I meet you and you’re gay, then it’s like okay. If I meet you and you are portraying that you’re a man and you not gay, I ain’t got nothing against gay people.”

When Big Bank claimed that it was “deceiving,” Thug agreed, stating that he wouldn’t be able to look at the person the same.

“I ain’t mad at you for being gay. So what? Whoever gay, they gay. I don’t got no problem with gay people. Gay people work for me right now. I’m damn near around gay people every day because they work for me,” he said.

“I hate that I even brought it up because I don’t want the LGBT community to think I’m against them, I’m overly with ya’ll folk.”

Towards the end of his convoluted argument, Thug continued to share how he would react to a person he viewed in a “man light” later coming out as gay.

“Like if I look at you like a man and we f**king b*tches together… girls together and we doing certain shit and I’m looking at you in a man light and then I find out you gay, there ain’t really nothing you can say to me,” he said.

“I’m going to just look at you like you broke a man code. You broke a code that men with backbones stand up to. You broke that code. You can talk, you can say whatever you want to say. You broke a man code, and I don’t look at you the same.”

Thug’s recent interview isn’t the first time he has made problematic statements regarding the LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2020, he misgendered Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya after Wade opened up about her trans identity on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self,” Thug wrote in a deleted tweet.

After being accused of transphobia, he removed the tweet and tried to clarify what he meant by posting, “You’re gods best Creation.”

A year prior, Thug suggested that Lil Nas X shouldn’t have come out as gay to the public.

“He shouldn’t have told the world because it’s like, these days, motherfuckers, it’s just all judgment. Motherfuckers just judging. It ain’t even about the music no more,” he said on the No Jumper podcast.

“Once you found out he was gay, as soon as that song come on now, everybody’s like, ‘This gay ass n****’. N***** don’t even care to listen to the song no more. But that’s just like, to certain people, you know what I’m saying?”