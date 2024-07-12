Young Royals star Edvin Ryding joins horror film 28 Years Later

Edvin Ryding will face off against the infected in 28 Years Later.

In recent set photos from the post-apocalyptic horror, the Young Royals star can be seen as a sniper of sorts, alongside lead actress Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

28 Years Later will mark the third film in the trilogy, following 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), and is set to be released in 2025.

The franchise follows the accidental release of a contagious, “aggression-inducing” virus that has resulted in the breakdown of society and causes those infected to behave like fast, zombified creatures.

One of the most successful films of 2002, the original was met with widespread acclaim and has since been hailed as one of the best-horror films in history, as well as the catalyst behind the decade’s revival of the zombie genre.

Directed by Danny Boyle (28 Days Later) from a screenplay by Alex Garland (Annihilation), 28 Weeks Later sees the return of Cillian Murphy as the franchise’s original protagonist Jim.

The ensemble cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Ralph Fiennes (Maid in Manhattan), Jack O’Connell (Skins) and Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Ryding is best known for his performance as Prince Wilhelm in Netflix’s Swedish teen drama Young Royals, for which he received universal praise and the 2021 Stockholm International Film Festival award for ‘Rising Star’.

Also starring Omar Rudberg as his love interest Simon Eriksson, Young Royals memorably came to an end with its third season in March 2024.

As we patiently wait for more information re Ryding’s performance in 28 Weeks Later, revisit our interview with the star and Rudberg for the third and final season of Young Royals below.