Will Ferrell breaks silence on Oscars snubbing trans documentary Will & Harper

Comedian Will Ferrell has opened up about Will & Harper getting snubbed by the Oscars.

Back in September, the Step Brothers star and his longtime friend comedy partner Harper Steele made waves with their Netflix project.

Directed by Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’s Josh Greenbaum, the documentary follows the duo as they embark on a seventeen-day road trip across the United States after Steele–who also served as a former head writer at Saturday Night Live – comes out as a trans woman.

Throughout the film, the pair navigates a new stage of their friendship, Steele reintroduces herself to the world, and Ferrell learns how to be an authentic ally of the trans community.

In addition to exploring the rampant transphobia and the plethora of anti-trans legislatures in the United States, Will & Harper prioritises joy and – with their legendary comedy backgrounds – humour.

Following its release, the film received universal acclaim from viewers and critics. Many praised Ferrell and Steele’s friendship and the doc’s mix of educational and comedic moments.

It even earned a certified fresh rating of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 120 reviews.

Despite being a critical and audience darling, Will & Harper was excluded from the upcoming 2025 Academy Awards, failing to receive any nominations.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ferrell broke his silence on the doc’s snub, jokingly asking the titular host if it received a nomination.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“It’s such a good documentary, it’s one of the best documentaries I’ve ever seen in years. It was beautiful, it was timely, it was heartfelt, I was inspired by it. How was the Oscar nomination?” Colbert asked.

In response, Ferrell said, “We didn’t get it,” which resulted in Colbert exclaiming, “Well, f**k those guys, right? F**k the Academy!”

The Anchorman star then joked: “Especially the doc branch. You don’t want to hang out with the doc branch. What a bunch of losers.

“In fact, I hope there’s some of them here tonight. If you’re a member of the doc branch, suck it.”

Ferrell’s recent interview comes a few months after he and Steele spoke with GAY TIMES about the creation of Will & Harper.

“That’s what works so well about this [film], that we’re not getting up on a soap box; we’re having important discussions and interactions throughout the whole film,” he says. “At the same time, we’re joking in the way that we always have.”

Will adds: “If [Harper’s] full of joy, then why question her existence? It’s as simple as that.”

For Harper, it’s vital that “we get to a place in this world” where cis people understand that “if you’re letting someone live their truth the way they want to, it’s better for all of us. Not just our group of wonderful [trans people], but everyone.

“We’re here, and we’re making the world a better place.”

