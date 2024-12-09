Wicked: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande react to viral “holding space” moment

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have broken their silence on the viral “holding space” moment.

On 22 November, moviegoers worldwide were finally treated to the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved musical.

Directed by Jon M Chu, Wicked: Part One dives into the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp, a powerful young woman misunderstood and feared due to her green skin, and Galinda Upland, a blonde and whimsical woman “gilded by privilege and ambition.”

Since its release, the film has received acclaim from critics and viewers, who have lauded the cast performances, musical numbers and special effects.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, Erivo and Grande’s expansive press tour for the film has made waves on social media – especially their interview with Out.

During the sit-down, queer journalist Tracy Gilchrist opened up to the two talented singers about the positive effect ‘Defying Gravity’ has had on fans.

“I’ve seen this week people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that and feeling power in that,” she explained.

“I’ve seen it on a couple of posts, I don’t how widespread, but I am in queer media… but yeah, that’s happening.”

In response, a visibly emotional Erivo expressed her surprise over the information, describing it as “really powerful” before diving into the importance of the song.

Shortly after its release, the interview went viral on social media – with fans adopting the term “holding space” to discuss Wicked and other pop culture moments.

On 6 December, the duo finally opened up about their viral moment while speaking to Variety.

“I had no idea that this thing was going on,” Erivo explained.

Grande echoed similar sentiments, stating she didn’t know what “any part of it meant.”

“I didn’t understand the first sentence. And then I definitely didn’t understand what was happening–– how you responded, I was like, ‘Oh, what did she say? What did you hear?’ and I just wanted to be there because I knew something big was happening, and I didn’t know how to be there,” the Positions singer said.

Erivo went on to say that she, too, didn’t know how to be in the moment.

“She said something that meant something to her [and] it meant something totally different to you, and then she tried to kind of take it somewhere else,” Grande continued.

“And the craziest thing was, I remember in the moment asking myself, ‘Am I okay? Did I not hear something? Because [Cynthia] looks like she’s about to cry again, and I’m going to grab [her hand] because I think she might need something.'”

While they admitted to being confused in the interview, Erivo and Grande expressed their love for the viral moment and fan reactions.

“I love that it’s become vernacular now, which is really fun. I want a T-shirt with ‘holding space’ on it,” the Harriet star exclaimed.

