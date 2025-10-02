“What a DILF”: Ricky Martin’s shirtless thirst trap leaves fans craving more

Ricky Martin’s latest thirst trap leaves little to the imagination.

On 30 September, the music icon took to his Instagram story to share a selfie with his 18.9 million followers.

In the snap, Martin flashes a cheeky smile as he poses in what looks to be a lavish bathroom.

However, the most popular aspect of the photo is the beloved singer’s shirtless appearance, which offers a closer look at his defined chest, rock-hard abs, tattoos and jaw-dropping V-cut.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Martin’s steamy snapshot to appear on other social media platforms, such as X/Twitter, which resulted in a stream of thirsty reactions from fans.

“This man been fine my whole life,” one user commented, while another fan tweeted: “He bangs, he bangs!”

A third Ricky Martin enthusiast joked: “I HATE NDAs. But, I will sign.”

The Grammy winner’s recent shirtless story comes a few weeks after he broke the internet with his saucy pre-VMAs wardrobe malfunction.

On 7 September, Martin posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes images on Instagram as he prepared for the 2025 ceremony, where he was honoured with the inaugural Latin Icon Award.

The carousel ranges from Martin shirtless, trying to fix his trousers, to fully immersed in hair and makeup — wrapped only in a towel.

His caption read: “Lots of laughter, friends and even a little wardrobe malfunction (I can sew if need be by the way). Lots of make up and grooming and friends around!

“It’s gonna be a very special day. Thank you, @danielavesco, for documenting it all this morning. Don’t forget to watch @vmas tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin)

In addition to receiving the Latin Icon Award at the 2025 VMAs, Martin performed a medley of his biggest hits, including international chart-toppers’ Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and ‘María’, as well as his Grammy-nominated collaboration with Maluma, ‘Vente Pa’ Ca’.

Since his 1991 debut, Martin has become one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, moving over 70 million records and earning the title “King of Latin Pop.”

He has achieved 11 number-ones on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and won two Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammys, five VMAs, three Latin American Music Awards, and more.

As an actor, Martin received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Antonio D’Amico in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018) and as Robert Diaz in Apple TV+’s period dramedy Palm Royale (2024–present), which returns for a second season this November.

Watch his 2025 VMAs medley below.