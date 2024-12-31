“We’re so back!”: Fans react to action-packed Doctor Who season two teaser

The Doctor is gearing up for a brand new adventure in 2025 with new allies and blood-chilling villains.

On 25 December, the BBC surprised fans with an exciting new teaser for Doctor Who’s highly anticipated second season.

At the start of the trailer – which dropped after the ‘Joy to the World’ Christmas special – Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor ominously says, “There are forces beyond this universe. It’s all a game to them.”

As the teaser goes on, shots of a futuristic city under turmoil flash across the screen before the Doctor’s new companion, Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), demands he take her home.

Towards the end of the first look trailer, we get a glimpse at some of the season’s new villains, including a terrifying life-size cartoon, mysterious flying saucers and dangerous red robots.

Since the release of the teaser, fans have flocked to social media to express their excitement for the new season.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “A companion who doesn’t want to be there?! WE’RE SO FUCKING BACK.”

A second fan tweeted: “An animated villain? Fuck yeah, I’m in. This could be super creepy, but also visually stunning!!!”

A third fan added: “I really love Ncuti’s doctor a lot… he’s up there with Jodie’s and David’s to me.”

While season two’s epic adventure will see the Doctor team up with a new companion, season one’s Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) is set to make an appearance alongside fan-favourite characters Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) and Shirley Ann Bingham (Ruth Madeley).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The official synopsis for Doctor Who season two reads: “The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth.

“But a mysterious force is stopping their return, and the time-time travelling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies, and wider terrors than ever before.“

As of writing, a release date for season two has yet to be announced.

Back in 2023, the Doctor Who franchise kicked off its new era when Gatwa succeeded Jodie Whittaker as the BBC sci-fi drama’s Fifteenth Doctor.

Gatwa made his debut in ‘The Giggle‘ in the show’s 60th anniversary specials (9 December 2023), before starring in his first full episode, ‘The Church on Ruby Road’, on Christmas Day.

As the franchise’s first-ever Black and queer actor to take on the iconic title character, Gatwa’s performance was met with universal critical acclaim.

Check out more fan reactions below.