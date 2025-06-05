This Drag Race icon has opened up about one of RuPaul’s most iconic “crash outs.”

Since its debut in 2009, the Drag Race franchise has treated fans to an array of unhinged and unforgettable moments.

From Raven and Mimi Imfurst’s showdown in All Stars 1 to the legendary feud between Alyssa Edwards and Coco Montrese, the show’s long list of drag talent has delivered hundreds of fierce interactions, quotes and scenes that have stood the test of time.

In addition to the competing queens, the host and creator of Drag Race, RuPaul, has produced his fair share of unhinged moments, including his showdown with Tammie Brown and his intense H&M in Drag Race UK season two.

However, one of Ru’s most explosive rants came from season seven’s ‘ShakesQueer’ episode.

For context, the queens were split up into two groups and tasked with acting in two Shakespeare-themed productions, Romy & Juliet and Macbitch.

While the Romy & Juliet group delivered a spritely and comedic performance, the Macbitch group didn’t have the same luck.

When confronted by the judges’ panel about their work in the challenge, some of the queens opted to throw each other under the bus. The lack of accountability did not go over well with Ru, who delivered a shocking dose of tough love in response.

“You know, FYI for all of you girls up there, I don’t want to hear any God damn excuses. Be prepared,” the drag icon exclaimed.

When Jasmine Masters argued that they didn’t have time to rehearse, Ru cut in, stating: “Make it work. Make it work! F**king make it happen. I don’t want to hear any goddamn excuses anymore.”

While Ru’s outburst was brief in the final cut of the episode, Ginger Minj recently revealed that it was much longer in real life.

“That crash-out lasted for about an hour,” the Drag Race veteran exclaimed during an All Stars 10 group interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, she let those bitches have it. Mother was mad.”

In response to the piping hot tea, Aja said: “She’s a Scorpio. That’s certified crash-out activity.”

The aforementioned interview took place before the arrival of Drag Race All Stars 10, which has dropped six episodes at the time of writing.

Unlike past entries, the new season features a tournament-style format with three brackets of six queens competing for points and a spot in the semifinals and finals.

Bracket one’s run ended with Irene the Alien, Bosco and Aja moving on to the next phase of the competition, while bracket two has one more episode left, airing on 6 June. Bracket three’s competition will start on 13 June.

Catch a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 every Friday on WOW Presents Plus in the UK.