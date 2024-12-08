Wednesday: Netflix confirms season 2 has wrapped filming with spooky new photo

Attention, Wednesday fans! The second season has finally wrapped up production.

Netflix confirmed the exciting news on 4 December with a spooktacular post on Instagram.

“The coffin has closed on Wednesday, season 2 production. Dying to show you what we’ve been up to in 2025!” the caption read alongside a photo of star Jenna Ortega sporting her character’s iconic outfit and deadpan stare.

In addition to the aforementioned social media announcement, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar released a statement to Netflix’s Tudum – teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming batch of episodes.

“This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore,” they exclaimed.

As of writing, an exact release date for Wednesday season two has yet to be announced.

The recent production news comes a few weeks after Variety reported that pop icon Lady Gaga joined the second season in an undisclosed cameo role.

According to the news outlet, production “tried to get Gaga on the show for a larger role” in the supernatural mystery series, “but that ultimately did not work out”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

A year before Gaga joined the cast, Ortega told the publication that Netflix “would love” for the Grammy winner to appear in the series after a remixed version of her track ‘Bloody Mary’ went viral with episode four’s iconic dance scene.

In addition to Ortega and the ‘Bad Romance’ talent, Wednesday season two will see the return of Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams) and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Ritchie Santiago).

New additions are as follows: Steve Buscemi (Barry), Billie Piper (Capri), Joanna Lumley (Grandmama), Thandiwe Newton (Dr. Fairburn), Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.

While details surrounding season two’s plot have been kept under wraps, Zeta-Jones promised fans that the new entry will be “bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.”

Following its premiere in November 2022, Wednesday season one earned praise from both critics and viewers for its angst-filled storylines and Ortega’s incredible portrayal of the titular character– for which she earned an Emmy nomination.

The series also broke an array of streaming records for Netflix and gained a dedicated LGBTQIA+ fanbase – who shipped Wednesday with her optimistic werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair (Myers).

Stay tuned for more Wednesday season two updates.