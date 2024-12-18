“We won so bad”: LGBTQ+ fans react to XO, Kitty’s joyfully queer season 2 trailer

Filled with love quadrangles, new characters and a lot of ‘juicy drama’, the first official trailer for XO, Kitty season two has absolutely captivated fans (including us).

Premiering 16 January on Netflix, the official synopsis for the new batch of episodes reads: “Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey (Cathcart) is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS.

“She’s single for the first time in a long time and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change.

“As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family, and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.”

Alongside Cathcart, the entire cast of season one is set to return, including Minyeong Choi as Dae Heon Kim, Gia Kim as Yuri Han, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Quincy “Q” Shabazian, Peter Thurnwald as Alex Finnerty, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

New faces will also join Kitty and her KISS crew in season two, with Audrey Huynh as Stella, Sasha Bhasin as Praveena and Joshua Jin as Joshua Lee.

At the start of the exciting new trailer, Kitty is dreaming about her chaotic season one journey – including her complicated love triangle with Yuri and Min ho – before her new roommate Stella wakes her up.

It then transitions to the optimistic matchmaker reuniting with her best friend, Quincy, before she goes over her plans for the new semester.

“Last semester ended with so much drama. This semester, I have my priorities straight. I’m going to hit the books and finally discover who my mom really was. I’m ready to launch Kitty 2.0,“ Kitty exclaims.

Of course, the teaser reveals that Kitty will face multiple roadblocks toward her drama-free semester due to her chaotic love life and growing questions regarding her late mother.

“I want to try dating girls, but I’m not over Yuri. Plus, things with Min Ho and I are just complicated,” she adds.

Lastly, the exciting trailer teases the arrival of Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), Kitty’s friend from home and her sister Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) long-term boyfriend.

Since its release, fans have flocked to social media to share their excitement for the queer-inclusive second season of XO, Kitty.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “XO, KITTY SEASON 2 NEXT MONTH. THIS GAY (ME) HAS A NEW HYPERFIXATION.”

Another fan tweeted: “They’re having kitty explore her bisexuality HELLO??? OH WE WON SO BAD.“

A third viewer added: “I love xo kitty so much cuz it straight baited me I did not expect gay people, now there’s gonna be even more gay people in season 2, I love life.”

The first season of XO, Kitty, received positive reviews from fans and critics. Many praised the show’s charming storylines, Cathcart’s heartwarming performance, the unexpected LGBTQIA+ inclusive storylines/characters, and its K-Drama-inspired sequences.

It was also a monster hit for Netflix, landing on the streamer’s Top Ten list and earning over 72 million hours of viewing worldwide in its first week.

You can watch the first trailer for XO, Kitty season two here or below.