Warfare’s Charles Melton flaunts his sweaty abs in Coach’s new sneaker campaign

Charles Melton’s jaw-dropping body is on full display in Coach’s sizzling new campaign video.

On 17 June, the renowned fashion house left fans hot, frazzled, and “soaked” after unveiling a brand-new chapter of their Soho Sneaker campaign, ‘Not Just For Walking’, starring the May December actor.

In addition to sharing a dreamy photo of the 34-year-old talent wearing the Soho Sneaker, Coach released a playful promotional video that pays homage to traditional Hollywood thrillers and showcases the shoe’s “versatility as a vehicle for self-expression.“

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alma Har’el, the campaign video begins with a sweaty and shirtless Melton rehearsing his lines during an at-home workout.

“I’m telling you, they’re going to kill me. I’m going to die,“ Melton says during his jump rope sets.

After taking a shower and getting ready for his day, the line between fact and fiction begins to blur when the American Horror Stories star spots a paparazzi in his yard snapping photos.

Thinking quickly on his feet, Melton uses a new pair of Soho Sneakers as a decoy for the pap before sneaking out of the house and driving away with an older and well-loved pair of the aforementioned shoes.

Naturally, the commercial was an immediate hit with fans, who flocked to social media to share their hilarious and thirsty reactions.

One user on X/Twitter wrote: “Charles melton top me challenge!”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “Till the steam from our bodies wilts the wallpaper off the walls and the bed frame shatters under our bodies.“

A third person joked: “My takeaway from this video was not that I should buy the shoes but instead that he’s hot, and I have no idea what’s going on in this video.“

In a recent sit-down with Har’el for Interview Magazine, the Warfare star – who became a Coach ambassador in September 2024 – opened up about bringing his chapter of the ‘Not Just For Walking‘ campaign to life.

“We were thinking about old Hollywood, the eighties, seventies, and then you sent me so many videos of different styles of jump roping. You were so invested in every detail. I was like, ‘I can jump rope. This is easy,“ he explained to the Honey Boy director.

“For me, coming to set, the number one thing is trusting the filmmaker. And I had so much trust in you before we even got there. I felt so comfortable to explore and discover.“

Melton went on to describe their engaging commercial as “brilliant,“ adding that it felt like a short film.

“I mean, you mended the world of art with this beautiful sneaker, the SoHo sneaker. It’s really amazing how we merged the product and who I am – the best versions of myself – to make this.“

Towards the end of their interview, the Bad Boys for Life star gushed about Har’el’s direction and the improv element she infused in the shoot.

“I think it was halfway through the day when you just let the cameras roll, and I literally did not know what I was doing. Every process is different. There’s not one construct of this is how an actor learns their lines. It’s constant discovery, and that’s what we were doing,“ he continued.

“It was just fun to live in that, without trying to articulate it into words, just by moving and existing. And then how you captured it and how safe you made me feel – for me, that’s the best thing.”