The first trailer has been released for Unconventional, a new LGBTQIA+ series from the creators of Eastsiders.

Set to premiere 11 February on Revrey, the comedy-drama follows queer siblings Noah (Kit Williamson) and Margot Guillory (Aubrey Shea) as they explore life in their thirties, alongside their respective partners Dan (James Bland) and Eliza Slate (Briana Venskus).

As they attempt to build an unconventional family, the four of them must navigate an unpredictable world while preserving the strong bonds they’ve formed along the way.

Unconventional will also star Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled), Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee), Dana Wheeler-Nicholason (Sex and the City), James Urbaniak (Difficult People), Laith Ashley (Pose), Willam (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Constantine Rousouli (Titanique) and comedian Kathy Griffin.

In the first trailer, the couples toast to “babies making babies” Noah and Dan explore a throuple and Willam’s character scolds Dan for crying after applying drag makeup to his “ugly man face”. Additionally, Eliza announces her pregnancy, Dan is involved in a fender-bender (in the desert?!) and drama ensues when Dan and Margot’s estranged father makes a surprise comeback.

Unconventional is created by Williamson, who also served as writer and director. He memorably created the acclaimed dark-comedy Eastsiders, also starring Willam, which received 14 Emmy Award nominations.

In an interview with Deadline last year, Williamson said of the series: “People love to develop content for marginalized communities. But, it’s a little disheartening to hear that [the industry] wants hard-laugh, mainstream, non-threatening middle America content.

“I can’t help but believe it’s like the Kid Rock-ification of our industry where everybody’s so afraid that if Dylan Mulvaney drinks Bud Light, somebody is going to lead a hate campaign against their company.

“While there were a lot of people that were open to marginalized stories in the [first] Trump era, as a way of signaling to new subscribers that they were in supportive of us existing, now we’re in an era where they’re signaling to the worst people on the planet that they’re cool with us disappearing.”

Watch the trailer for Unconventional below.