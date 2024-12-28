Unconventional: Kit Williamson’s new LGBTQ+ series to stream on Revry

Kit Williamson’s new series Unconventional has found a home.

Back in 2021, it was announced that the EastSiders star was bringing to life a new LGBTQIA+ TV series.

Developed at The Sundance Lab, the show follows queer siblings Noah (Williamson) and Margot Guillory (Aubrey Shea) as they explore life in their 30s alongside their partners Dan Charles (James Bland) and Eliza Slate (Briana Venskus).

As they try to start an unconventional family, the foursome will have to navigate an unstable world and maintain the close bonds that they cultivated along the way.

Unconventional is also set to feature Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled), Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee), Dana Wheeler-Nicholson (Sex and the City), James Urbaniak (Difficult People), Laith Ashley (Pose), comedian Kathy Griffin and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willam.

Lastly, Williamson and Bland co-wrote, produced and directed the LGBTQ+ inclusive project.

Over the last few years, there have been little to no updates about the series… until now.

On 19 December, Variety announced that Unconventional will stream on the LGBTQIA+ platform Revry.

In a statement to the news outlet, the streaming service’s co-founder and CEO, Damian Pelliccione, said: “Unconventional is exactly the type of programming Revry was created for stories that capture the nuance and complexities of modern LGBTQ+ life.

“Genuine queer storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re proud to be leading the way when it comes to bringing queer representation to larger audiences.”

Williamson also expressed his excitement about Unconventional’s move to Revry, describing the streamer as the show’s “perfect home.”

“Unconventional comes at a time where stories about marginalized communities are more important than ever, and Unconventional is an unapologetically queer show,” he said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, LGBTQ representation has diminished considerably since Eastsiders ended, and mainstream depictions often shy away from the complex realities of queer love. Revry is the perfect home for the series, and I couldn’t be more excited about the acquisition.”

Fortunately, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts won’t have to wait too long for Unconventional to air. The nine-episode series will premiere on 11 February.