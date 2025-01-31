“It’s kind of hot”: Troye Sivan and his dancers on ‘hotel sex, pits and open couples’ 

Troye Sivan and his hot squad of dancers have played a game of ‘Tap or Block?’ for Grindr, and the answers are hilarious (and eye-opening!).

At the last stop of his Something to Give Each Other tour in New Zealand, Grindr’s “reigning Babygirl gets in on some group fun” with his dancers, “letting the gays know exactly what they are INTO when roaming the grid”.

First up, Sivan asks the group whether “hotel sex” is a tap or block. The answer is a unanimous yes, with the singer explaining: “I mean, if we didn’t [have hotel sex], then we would be celibate for seven months, which would be crazy.”

A hookup being “super hairy” garnered mixed responses. It was a no from Mauro, while Sivan remarked that “it’s kinda hot”.

“For me, the ick is [when] you can tell they’ve shaved and it’s growing back everywhere,” said the ‘Rush’ star. “I’m like, girl, it’s fine. Know what I mean?”

Other questions for ‘Tap or Block?’ included taking a nude next to an object (for scale purposes), not showering after the gym (for musk purposes?), satin sheets and open couples.

For the latter, Samuel instantly delivered a block, while Theo said it depends on the couple’s “life experience”: “The communication between everyone and the understanding, because then it can be a really beautiful, liberating thing.”

Watch the link below for more on Troye and his dancers discussing taps and blocks on Grindr.