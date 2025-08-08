Tom Holland’s cold plunge interview is making Gay Twitter very horny

Tom Holland’s recent interview has sparked a range of feral and thirsty responses from the internet.

On 8 August, the beloved Spider-Man: Homecoming star partnered with Men’s Health UK for the latter’s Icebreaker video series, where a celebrity takes a cold plunge and gives a “deep dive” into their thoughts on training, nutrition and life.

Taking place at Holland’s first-ever ‘Bero Padel Classic’ event, the 29-year-old talent kicked off the interview with a game of ‘Smash or Pass’ on popular fitness trends – with every three questions resulting in them going slightly deeper in the cold mini pool.

“Smash or Pass, walking 10,000 steps a day,” the interviewer asked, to which the Spider-Man: Far from Home star responded: “Ooh, I play a lot of golf, so I’d probably smash that, I reckon.”

It didn’t take long for Holland to get low in the pool due to him “smashing” other fitness activities, such as padel, burpees (begrudgingly), the sauna, and bodyweight training.

After “passing” on cold showers and “smashing” training in a weighted vest, back squats, and his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero, The Impossible star did a full head dip before standing back up, soaked.

Unsurprisingly, Holland’s video – which gave a up close look at his ripped chest and midsection – elicited an array of thirsty, unhinged and relatable responses from the gays, girls and theys.

On X/Twitter, various users exclaimed how lucky the young talent’s fianceé and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya was, with one person writing: “I have nothing appropriate to say. Well played, Zendaya, well played.”

Another fan joked, “AND I’M ABSOLUTELY SOAKED,” while a third Tom Holland lover added: “Why is this 27 hours long????”

In addition to sending Gay Twitter into a thirst-fueled spiral, Holland is hard at work filming the highly anticipated Marvel Studios/Columbia Pictures film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

As of this writing, plot details on the movie are being kept under wraps. However, the Chaos Walking star has described the film as “a fresh start” for his character Peter Parker, whose life was turned upside down at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the 2021 box office smash hit, Peter is left on his own when Aunt May is tragically killed by the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

Peter also loses his girlfriend, Michelle Jones Watson (Zendaya), and best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) erases him from everyone’s memories to protect the multiverse.

Earlier this month, Holland shared exciting behind-the-scenes photos from the first day of filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day set, which included shots of him standing on top of a tank in the Spidey suit and more. Check them out below.