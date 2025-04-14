Tom Daley strips down to his underwear in sweaty workout selfie

Tom Daley latest social media post featured a cheeky easter egg for fans.

On 9 April, the former Olympic athlete treated his 3.9 million Instagram followers to an adorable life update featuring his husband, Dustin Lance Black, and their two children, Robbie and Phoenix.

While Daley’s carousel of photos featured wholesome photos of their family trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, it also included some thirsty content.

For the post’s final picture, a sweaty Daley is shown lifting weights while wearing a tight pair of red underwear briefs.

Unsurprisingly, the fans flocked to the comment section to share their hilarious and feral reactions.

One person joked, “That last slide made me stop thinking about Tariffs,” while another fan commented, “Didn’t know how much I needed that last pic.”

A third fan added: “Thank you for gracing us with your last photo.”

Daley’s latest social media post comes a few weeks after he sent fans into a frenzy with his try-on haul video.

In the video, Daley presents ten unique “crochet outfits,” featuring a red and orange sweater, a short knitted vest, and a vibrant jumper with exceptionally long sleeves. Of course, there’s a lot of skin on show as he alternates between outfits.

Since Daley retired from diving, he has continued to make waves in the design sphere, having recently introduced The Knotty List, a creative project where he uses his knitting skills to create bespoke garments for high-profile clients in the entertainment industry.

Notable examples include custom designs for stars like Sharon Stone, who lauded Daley’s work publicly.

Check out Tom Daley’s aforementioned post below.