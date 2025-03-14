Tom Daley “knows exactly what he’s doing” in unclothing video

In an extremely shocking and unexpected move, Tom Daley has taken his kit off for the world to see!

On 10 March, the former Olympic diver and knitting enthusiast tried on some “crochet outfits” for upcoming photoshoots, and generously filmed it for his Instagram followers.

In the video, Daley presents ten unique looks, featuring a red and orange sweater, a short knitted vest, and a vibrant jumper with exceptionally long sleeves. Of course, there’s a lot of skin on show as he alternates between outfits.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section were filled with thirsty remarks, with Drag Race star Detox pointing out that it “feels gratuitous.”

One fan spoke for all of us when he said: “This boy knows exactly what he’s doing… and I’m here for every inch of it.”

A third jokingly wrote: “Ugh couldn’t they find someone a little more handsome?”

Since Daley retired from diving, he has continued to make waves in the design sphere, having recently introduced The Knotty List, a creative project where he uses his knitting skills to create bespoke garments for high-profile clients in the entertainment industry.

Notable examples include custom designs for stars like Sharon Stone, who lauded Daley’s work publicly.

Check out Tom Daley’s video below.