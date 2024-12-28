“They resonate with me”: Dannii Minogue on hosting I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl

Dannii Minogue has opened up about why she agreed to host the I Kissed a Boy, and I Kissed a Girl series.

Back in 2023, UK-based reality TV viewers were treated to the country’s first-ever same-sex dating show, I Kissed a Boy.

Upon its release, the series received widespread praise for its diverse and inclusive cast, its depiction queer male culture and its soundtrack of pop bangers.

The success of I Kissed a Boy led to the 2024 spin-off I Kissed a Girl, which also received universal acclaim for its casting and representation of sapphic culture.

However, one of the most popular aspects of the series is Minogue, who has been lauded by viewers for her allyship, hosting abilities, and impeccable wardrobe.

In a recent interview with The Advertiser, the legendary talent opened up about everything I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl – including why she took on the role of Cupid.

“I said yes to IKAB and IKAG as they deeply resonated with me. I’ve had a lifetime of amazing friendships with people in the LGBTQIA+ community and have been able to be an ally both personally and professionally,” she explained to the news outlet.

“I hope that with more representation on TV, life will be easier to navigate for the next generation.”

Minogue also gushed about the wholesome reactions she received from people who have watched the show, including her friends and the show’s cast members.

“[They] tell me the same thing after watching the show: ‘My life would have been so different if I had a TV show like this when I was growing up,” she revealed.

Minogue’s recent interview comes a few months after the BBC renewed I Kissed a Boy for a second season.

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three, said: “I am thrilled to have this innovative, ground-breaking format return to BBC Three.

“I Kissed A Boy’s success is a testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to producing content that both entertains and educates”.

Minogue echoed similar sentiments in her own statement, teasing that she’s ready to kick off another “wonderful summer of love.”

“I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play Cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open… There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell,” the pop hitmaker added.

If it follows the same formula as its predecessors, I Kissed a Boy season two will feature 10 new contestants who will match up and share a kiss upon meeting each other for the first time.

Throughout the course of the series, the contestants will decide whether they want to stay with their current partner via a series of “kiss-offs” or match with someone new.

You can watch I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl on BBC iPlayer.