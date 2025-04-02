The White Lotus star Arnas Fedaravicius has fans “deceased” with new shoot

Arnas Fedaravicius, star of Valentin in The White Lotus, is an absolute knockout in his new photoshoot.

For the latest issue of Fault Magazine, the Lithuanian actor seemingly paid tribute to his pre-fame career as a boxer, wearing boxing shorts and gloves while showcasing his impressive physique.

Comments ranged from “I AM DECEASED” to “zooming in on his feet”, and “I’m a bodybuilding judge and I would give you high marks in a competition”. (The internet is a fun place.)

Fedaravicius initially rose to fame as Sihtric in the BBC Two and Netflix historical drama The Last Kingdom (2017-2022), a role he reprised in the spin-off film Seven Kings Must Die (2023).

Following two brief stints as Masema Dagar in The Wheel of Time and Lukas Nowak in Shetland (both 2023), Fedaravicius landed his mainstream breakthrough as Valentin on the third season of The White Lotus (2025).

The character, who has garnered attention for his shirtless and nude scenes, has been at the centre of drama with the “girls trip trio”—played by Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan—as well as the resort’s robbery.

In the latest episode, Gaitok (Tayme Thapthuimthong) identifies Valentin’s friends, Alexei (Julian Kostov) and Vlad (Yuri Kolokolnikov), as the men who robbed The White Lotus at gun-point, and that Valentin distracted him at the gate as they made their entrance.

With next week marking the finale, Fedaravicius told Fault that viewers will be “shocked” by the outcome. Whether it’s the true nature of his character, the resort guest who meets their end, or the culmination of the “incest brothers” storyline, remains to be seen.

He said: “Part of what makes The White Lotus so compelling is that it keeps people guessing. I love seeing all the theories online—even the ones that are completely wrong—because it shows how engaged people are.

“Some viewers will definitely figure things out, but there will still be surprises.”

You can read Arnas Fedaravicius’ full interview with Fault here, and check out his photoshoot below.

