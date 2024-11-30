The Upshaws’ Jermelle Simon shares a heartwarming update since coming out as gay

The Upshaws star Jermelle Simon has shared a heartfelt life update since opening up about his sexuality.

On 11 October, the 35-year-old talent came out as gay in a heartwarming video celebrating National Coming Out Day.

“To the ones who feel like now is the time, to the ones who feel like maybe later, to the ones who may never come out,” he started the video.

“And to myself. I want to say to myself, ‘Happy National Coming Out Day’. I have decided to embrace myself fully, all the parts of me.”

Simon is best known for his role as Bernard “Bennie” Upshaw Jr on the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws, which follows a Black working-class family from Indiana.

He further explained that he used to perceive his sexuality as “the biggest curse in my life” – now, he says being part of the LGBTQIA+ community is “actually the biggest blessing I could receive”.

“I have decided that I am enough, and I want to thank everyone who has helped me to get to that place where I feel seen, where I feel like I belong, where I feel loved,” he said. “Thank you for providing a space where I can come on the internet and say, ‘I am a Black gay man.'”

Since that fateful day, Simon has continued to be an open book regarding his coming out journey.

In a recent interview with Out, the Animal Kingdom star gave insight into why he wanted to discuss his sexuality publically.

“It’s funny, that morning I woke up, and I was really heavy for some reason. I was doing my morning workout and couldn’t really get into it. Two nights before, I had a conversation with my boyfriend [Obio Jones] about it,” he explained to the publication.

“We were talking about the risks and how, in life, if you don’t take chances, you end up stuck in a boring, mundane routine, just repeating more of the same. I think subconsciously, I just kept thinking about that.”

Simon added that suppressing his identity and hiding behind his The Upshaws character began to take a toll on him.

“I think there’s so many things to navigate in life, and I think sexuality, especially when you’re hiding it, can take up your entire life,” he continued. “I have a career, I’m a father, I’m in a relationship. I have so many responsibilities and so many things to do. I needed to free up my mind.”

The Cocktails and Dreams star also spilt the tea on his relationship with his boyfriend Obio, describing the social media influencer as someone who “lights up” his world.

“I found the perfect boyfriend. I found someone who I have a friendship with, a best friend foundation with, a love I’ve never felt before… I lucked up,” he gushed to the news outlet.

As for the advice he would give his younger self, Simon said he would encourage himself to “do it afraid and lean into the thing that you fear.”

Check out Jermelle Simon’s full coming out video here or below.