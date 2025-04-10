The History of Sound: Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor’s gay romance secures world premiere

The History of Sound has finally secured a world premiere date.

Since 2021, LGBTQIA+ movie enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the release of the upcoming gay romance starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, The History of Sound is based on the Pushcart Prize-winning novel from Ben Shattuck, a collection of 12 short stories that are set across three centuries and explores generational patterns of love and loss.

The title story follows two young men in the shadows of WWI who are determined to record the lives, voices and music of their American countrymen. Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) begin to log the events, whilst falling in love in the process.

Over the last few years, details regarding the film’s release have been shrouded in mystery. In June 2024, Hermanus told the Awards Watch that he was aiming to complete the project ahead of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

“Venice asked for it, but it’s not ready. We have a lot of score to create,” he explained before sharing that the two lead stars, Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, “sing in it, and it’s all about sound”.

Fortunately, Hermanus’ statement wasn’t made in vain. On 10 April, Cannes’ delegate general Thierry Frémaux and president Iris Knobloch confirmed that The History of Sound will make its world premiere at this year’s event, per The Guardian.

The lineup is also set to include Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, Scarlett Johanssen’s directorial debut Eleanor the Great, and Ari Aster’s Eddington.

The exciting new update comes a few months after Variety announced that streaming platform and distributor Mubi secured the North American rights to The History of Sound.

As for the film’s international release, the news outlet confirmed that Focus Features and Universal Pictures International would be leading its distribution.

In a statement, director Hermanus said he was “thrilled” over the three distributors’ involvement with The History of Sound.

“This film is a true passion project. It has been a part of my life, and the lives of Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, for the past five years, and I could not be more thrilled to have found partners in MUBI in North America and Focus and UPI internationally,” he told the news outlet.

“They champion the cinema I love, and having our film as part of their family of films has made this journey all the more fruitful.”

Mubi has confirmed plans to bring The History of Sound to cinemas this year following its world premiere.

While we’re still a ways away from the film’s general release, Hermanus peeled back the curtain on O’Connor and Mescal’s electric chemistry in an interview with GAY TIMES.

“They’re on fire. I mean, they’re great friends, and they get on. They love working together. This is their first time––it just feels right,“ he revealed while promoting his limited series Mary & George.

“Going to work with them feels right because they love and care about it.”

Stay tuned for more updates regarding The History of Sound.