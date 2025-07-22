The Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector leaves fans thirsting for more with sweaty workout video

Morgan Spector, star of HBO’s The Gilded Age, and his bulging muscles have sparked feral responses from fans.

Last week (July 17), the 44-year-old actor partnered with Men’s Health for the latter’s ‘Train like‘ series, where a celebrity – often a Hollywood hunk – takes fans through their unique workout routine.

In the video, Spector gave an inside look at his current leg day regimen, which included barbell box squats, dumbbell alternating floor presses, and side planks with kettlebell raises.

Thankfully, The Mist star demonstrated each exercise while wearing a cut-off shirt and fitted black sweats, giving a sweaty look at his tattoos, firm chest, popping obliques and sculpted glutes.

“I actually have been lifting weights since I was 10 years old. My father got me into it when I was little because I was kind of an awkward, clumsy kid,“ Spector revealed to the news outlet.

“He had gotten into powerlifting training, and so I’ve trained in pretty much that modality my whole life, and yeah, I’m banged up and kind of bruised joints as a result. But I still love it, and it’s a big part of my sort of mental health practice at this point.“

Naturally, the video has been a hit with fans, resulting in many flocking to the comment section to share their thirsty appreciation for everyone’s favourite ‘Railroad Daddy.’

“Oh, your OF channel of you being enormously ‘roided out would likely pay some bills,“ one person commented.

Another Morgan Spector enthusiast wrote, “Thanks algorithm. Yes, I AM interested,“ while a third fan joked, “I have now watched him work out, and I would watch him shower too.“

“After watching this, I feel like I cheated on my partner… I’m single,“ a fourth commentator added.

Spector’s Men’s Health workout video isn’t the first time he’s captured the attention of the girls, gays and theys.

During the 2024 Los Angeles Times Drama Talk roundtable, the Homeland star, who identifies as straight and is married to fellow actor Rebecca Hall, turned heads when he said: ” I’m very much creatively a bottom. Tell me what to do and just let me obey.”

A year later, Spector gave further insight into his comment during a recent interview with GQ Hype.

“I just made a joke, that’s really what it is! I like being able to use my intuition and my intelligence to plug into somebody else’s ideas, learn their language, learn their way of communicating, figure out what the thing is that they’re trying to make, and then deliver that,” he explained.

The handsome talent went on to joke that he may be more of “service top, creatively, than being a bottom.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Spector also shut down claims of him queerbaiting, by asking: “Straight guys can’t bottom? I mean, people can play with dominance and submission in heterosexual relationships.

“We’re living in a moment now where we’re exploding ideas of gender. We deconstruct, these things are not fixed… it’s theater, baby. We’re all playing in the same sandbox in a certain way.”