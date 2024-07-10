The Boys: Chace Crawford addresses wild sex scene

Chace Crawford has reflected on his shocking sex scene from the The Boys.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book of the same name, the Prime Video series focuses on a team of vigilantes who aim to take down the corrupt members of ‘The Seven’; the world’s supreme superhero team (think Justice League or The Avengers).

The Gossip Girl star plays Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep, a member of The Seven who possesses superhuman strength and aquatic abilities such as breathing underwater and communicating with sea animals.

Throughout its four-season run, The Boys has made headlines for its wild sequences, from Homelander (Antony Starr) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) having six mid-air to an Ant-Man-like hero leaping into the urethra of man’s penis, and exploding aforementioned penis after sneezing.

Beastiality also occurs in season three, when Crawford’s character makes love to an octopus named Ambrosius, voiced by Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Crawford reflected on the audition process for the series, saying: “They sent me two scenes. One scene was a confrontation with Starlight that ended up changing in the first episode.

“And the second one wasn’t even in the script — it was just, like, the Deep in his therapist’s office going on this monologue about how lobsters are his only friends in the world.”

He continued: “Once we started going, they added that [sexual blackmail] scene of me and Starlight at the beginning, which is a big change from what they had.”

Crawford said he “would have” still taken on the role if he knew about The Deep’s future sex with an octopus: “It’s so funny and brilliant now, but when that came up, I was like, “Oh God, how’s this going to work?””

The star further explained how he felt shooting the scene: “I was in total denial about it. And then it got 24 hours out from the first day I had to shoot it and I almost had a panic attack.”

When he spoke with showrunner Eric Kripke about his worries, he asked: “How are we gonna do this? What are the angles gonna be? How naked do I have to be? He changed one shot for me. And it was great.”

Although The Boys has intimacy coordinators, Crawford revealed that one was not needed for the scene.

“Not with the octopus. They treated it like, ‘quiet everyone, clear out’, a closed set. But yeah, just the act of picking up the octopus and getting a wet octopus in the bed was so funny and weird,” he said.

The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minife, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The seventh episode of season four airs 11 July on Prime Video, with the finale airing 18 July.