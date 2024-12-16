The Boyfriend: Netflix renews Japan’s first gay dating show for season 2

A new batch of eligible bachelors are headed to the Green Room.

Earlier this year, LGBTQIA+ reality TV fans were treated to Japan’s first-ever same-sex reality romance series, The Boyfriend.

Filmed in Tateyama, a city in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, the adorable show follows nine queer men who move into a cosy seaside house (aka the Green Room) to find love and friendship.

The synopsis adds: “Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.”

Since its premiere, The Boyfriend has received widespread acclaim from viewers and critics – with many praising its dreamy cast, emotional moments, and portrayal of gay and bisexual men in Japan.

Over the last few months, news surrounding the show’s future has been kept under wraps… until now.

On 15 December, Netflix officially renewed The Boyfriend for a second season.

According to a report from Tudum, series hosts – Megumi, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida and Yoshimi Tokui – will also be returning to narrate the new batch of queer love stories set to blossom in the forthcoming episodes.

“Thanks to the love from over viewers, it is exciting to return for a new season. Being the first same-sex romance reality show in Japan, we paid careful attention to ensure that the story is an authentic portrayal of this relationship,” Netflix executive producer Dai Ota said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Japan | ネットフリックス (@netflixjp)

“In season one, we showed not just romance but their friendship and meaningful connections with one another, which I believe touched the hearts of fans around the world.

“In season two, we will continue to showcase their compassion and stories of growth with more unique perspectives and backstories. Please look forward to a new season with new participants, a new Green Room, and new storytelling.”

After ten episodes of crushes, twists, chaotic coffee truck shifts and a few broken hearts, season one of The Boyfriend ended with Shun and Dai and Kazuto and Alan as the endgame couples.

While fan-favourite couple DaiShun is still going strong after filming concluded, Kazuto and Alan have amicably split.

Fortunately, there’s no bad blood between the stars, with Alan telling Tudum in August that he was still close to Kazuto and the rest of the cast.

“We all stay in touch and are planning to get together and hang out again soon,” he said.

Kazuto echoed similar sentiments, adding: “While things didn’t progress into a romantic relationship with Alan, he remains an invaluable and dear friend.”

The first season of The Boyfriend is now streaming on Netflix.