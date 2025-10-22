“Hubba Hubba!”: The BOOTS cast show off their strength and biceps in new featurette

Is it hot in here? Or is it just the BOOTS cast?

On 9 October, the new gay military drama, based on U.S. Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, finally made its way to Netflix.

Created by Andy Parker, the hour-long dramedy is set in the 1990s and follows Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a closeted, directionless teen, and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they navigate the tough and unpredictable world of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The official synopsis reads: “Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

“With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”

Since its release, the coming-of-age series has earned a certified 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received widespread acclaim for its heartfelt characters, powerful storytelling, and standout performances from the cast.

While the jury is still out on whether BOOTS will return for a second season, Netflix has blessed fans with plenty of bonus content to tide us over.

On 13 October, the popular streamer released a video featurette of the hunky cast showing off their fit bods and participating in a strength test.

“We’re the cast of BOOTS, and we had to train hard for our roles,” Dominic Goodman exclaimed at the start of the video, before Rico Paris adds, “So, today we’re going to be splitting up into two teams and completing a physical challenge just like we did in the show.”

Team one consisted of Heizer, Oh, Moore and Goodman, while Team two was made up of Blake Burt, Angus O’Brien, Max Parker and Paris.

Wasting no time, the group took turns performing various exercises such as dead hangs, pull-ups, push-ups, and sit-ups.

In addition to breaking a sweat and strengthening their adorable bromances, the cast revealed the most strenuous exercise they had to do while training for the series.

“The hardest exercise was to listen,” Moore joked while Parker named their characters’ float training in the pool as the hardest.

Goodman described the rope climb and marching as their most challenging exercises. At the same time, O’Brien noted that standing attention for long periods was difficult.

Unsurprisingly, the strength test video has been an absolute hit with fans, with many flocking to the comment section sharing the reactions in the comment section.

“SIR THIS RECRUIT WOULD LIKE TO REQUEST A SEASON 2, SIR.” one person wrote.

Another BOOTS enthusiast added: “Max Parker is for real the most beautiful man I have ever seen in my entire life.”

A third fan added: “Miles’s arms though wtf???”

Check out the full video here or below.

