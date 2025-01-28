The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White to star in bisexual Netflix drama

Jeremy Allen White has been cast in Netflix’s upcoming bisexual series Enigma Variations.

Based on the novel of the same name from André Aciman, who also wrote the acclaimed Call Me By Your Name, White will executive produce the limited series and star in the lead role of Paul.

The description for the novel reads: “Enigma Variations charts the life of a man named Paul, whose loves remain as consuming and as covetous throughout his adulthood as they were in his adolescence.

“Whether the setting is southern Italy, where as a boy he has a crush on his parents’ cabinetmaker, or a snowbound campus in New England, where his enduring passion for a girl he’ll meet again and again over the years is punctuated by anonymous encounters with men—whether he’s on a tennis court in Central Park or on a New York sidewalk in early spring.

“Paul’s attachments are ungraspable, transient, and forever underwritten by raw desire. Ahead of every step Paul takes, his hopes, denials, fears, and regrets are always ready to lay their traps. Yet the dream of love lingers. We may not always know what we want. We may remain enigmas to ourselves and to others.

“But sooner or later, we discover who we’ve always known we were.”

As per Variety, the series boasts Amanda Kate Shuman (The Blacklist, The Wheel of Time) as writer, executive producer and showrunner, while Oliver Hermanus (Mary & George, The History of Sound) is set to direct and executive produce.

Additionally, Aciman will executive produce with White, while Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer will executive produce on behalf of Media Res.

White is best-known for playing Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on Hulu’s lauded drama The Bear (2022-present), for which he has won three Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

His other credits include the comedy series Shameless (2011-2021), horror film The Rental (2020) and sports dram The Iron Claw (2023).