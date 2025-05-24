Taylor Zakhar Perez shares a small update on the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel

Taylor Zakhar Perez briefly opened up about the highly anticipated Red, White & Royal Blue sequel in a new interview.

Last year, fans were sent into a frenzy when director Matthew López and author Casey McQuiston – who wrote the original novel – announced that a second film was officially on the way.

“Yes, there’s gonna be a sequel,” the American playwright exclaimed during a fan screening.

The Along For The Ride author added, “Matthew and I are writing it together. That’s all we can say.”

Despite fans calling for more information about the forthcoming sequel, the stars and creative team of Red, White & Royal Blue 2 have remained tight-lipped or, in Zakhar Perez’s case, blissfully out of the loop.

In a recent interview with Elle, The Kissing Booth 2 star revealed that he’s actively avoiding information about the upcoming sequel to avoid revealing spoilers.

“I purposely said, ‘Please do not share with me anything until we are ready to prep it, because I want plausible deniability,” Zakhar Perez told the news outlet.

The 1Up star went on to say that despite steering clear of plot details and spoilers, he has heard that the script is “very good.”

This isn’t the first time the Minx star has dished about the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel.

During an interview with Variety’s Marc Malkin at the 2024 Emmy Awards, Zakhar Perez shared a theory on what the project might include.

“I mean, the only thing I know is the special edition of the book, the blue book that came out, that’s the only thing I can think of being in the second one,” he added.

While Zakhar Perez didn’t reveal any official details, he did share his hopes for his and Nicholas Galitzine‘s characters.

“I talked to Casey, I talked to Matthew, and I think it’s just continuing to grow these two characters, because I think we just saw a nice little slice of who these guys are and what they’re able to do now,” he explained.

The film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue first captivated audiences in August 2023 following its release on Prime Video.

Starring Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Galitzine as Prince Henry, the movie follows the passionate enemies-to-lovers romance between the charismatic son of America’s first female president (Uma Thurman) and the dreamy British prince.

Following its premiere, Red, White & Royal Blue received universal acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material and the steamy chemistry between the two leads.

In addition to rave reviews, the beloved film received numerous award nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nod for Outstanding Television Movie.

