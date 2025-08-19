Wake up! New shirtless photos of Taylor Zakhar Perez just dropped

After sending the internet feral — yes, feral! — with a gym sesh alongside fellow gay faves, Taylor Zakhar Perez has now blessed fans with even more shirtlessness.

The aforementioned sesh was shared last week, showing the Red, White & Royal Blue icon alongside Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Brandon Perea (The OA) and Carlos Eric Lopez, a celebrity photographer.

Following the one-off Instagram Story, Lopez has now shared a carousel of images with the stars on a trip to Puerto Rico, featuring plenty of shirtless beach action from Zakhar Perez.

In another Instagram post – this time including additional stars like Logan’s Dafne Keen and makeup artist Amanda Diaz – Lopez revealed that the group came together to visit “the Juvenile Facility in Villalba, Puerto Rico”, and “left deeply inspired”.

Zakhar Perez wrote that it was a “reminder of how much heart and hope lives inside these young men”, before recounting their experiences at Escuela con Causa, “where we saw another barrier these young people are up against: limited access to resources and equipment”.

“Touring the Vagón Estudio, meeting students and teachers, and seeing Caras con Causa projects in action showed just how powerful creativity, education, and community leadership can be when given real support,” said the actor.

“These young people are talented, funny, thoughtful, and full of possibility. They shared exactly what they need when they return home: mentors who care, safe housing, access to education and jobs, and space to heal.”

Zakhar Perez concluded: “Grateful to have listened, learned, and laughed with them, and to walk away reminded that with the right support, their futures are incredibly bright.”

Zakhar Perez shared a tiny update earlier this year on the status of the highly-anticipated sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue.

In an interview with Elle, the 33-year-old star revealed that he’s actively avoiding information about the upcoming sequel – which was confirmed last year – to avoid revealing spoilers.

“I purposely said, ‘Please do not share with me anything until we are ready to prep it, because I want plausible deniability,’” he said, adding that the script is “very good”.

The first film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel first captivated audiences in August 2023 following its release on Prime Video.

Directed by Matthew López, the movie follows the passionate enemies-to-lovers romance between Alex Claremont Diaz (Zakhar Perez), the charismatic son of America’s first female president (Uma Thurman), and the dreamy Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) of the British royal family.

Following its premiere, Red, White & Royal Blue received universal acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material and the steamy chemistry between Zakhar Perez and Galitzine.

In addition to rave reviews, the beloved film received numerous award nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nod for Outstanding Television Movie.

For more Red, White & Royal Blue 2 content, click here.