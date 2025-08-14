Taylor Zakhar Perez, Michael Cimino, and Brandon Perea have sent fans into a thirsty frenzy.

On 14 August, social media was thrown into disarray when a photo of the Red, White & Royal Blue star, Love, Victor actor and Nope talent made its way to X/Twitter.

Initially posted on Carlos Eric Lopez’s Instagram story, the shot features the photographer and three acting talents showcasing their muscle gains, accompanied by the caption “7 am GYM Crew.”

In an additional story, Lopez uploaded a video of their respective workouts, which saw him doing a push-up variant with a medicine ball, Cimino performing a round of glute bridges, Perea using a lat pull-down machine, and Zakhar Perez doing a push-up routine.

After X/Twitter account Film Updates reshared the foursome’s gym mirror selfie, it didn’t take long for fans to share their unfiltered and NSFW reactions to the epic link-up.

“I’m Open for business for them all,” one person wrote.

Multiple users called for the foursome to make a film together, with one fan pitching: “Begging them to be cast in a classic road trip comedy movie that’s simmering with homoerotic tension.”

Another pop culture enthusiast joked: “Had to stop on the street to take a good look.”

Over the last few years, Zakhar Perez, Cimino and Perea have become the object of Gay Twitter’s affection due to their respective acting projects and – of course – their looks.

Following his breakthrough performance as Marco Peña, Zakhar Perez reached new levels of success when he starred in the critically acclaimed adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue.

In addition to acting, the 33-year-old has made waves with his various fashion brand partnerships, such as his viral collaboration with Lacoste.

Cimino initially rose to fame after appearing in the 2019 horror film Annabelle Comes Home. However, in 2020, he received his big break as Victor Salazar in Hulu’s gay teen series, Love, Victor.

Since then, his star has continued to rise in the entertainment sphere, with him landing lead roles in the movie adaptation of the popular video game Until Dawn (2025) and Prime Video series Motorheads (2025).

Cimino’s muscle transformation has also garnered the attention of social media users, thanks to his various Instagram stories documenting his workout routines.

Lastly, Perea has been on the radar of LGBTQIA+ social media users since his dynamic portrayals of queer characters Alfonso ‘French’ Sosa and Arjay in The OA (2016-2019) and American Insurrection (2021), respectively.

The 30-year-old actor continued to garner a passionate fan base after his charismatic performances in Jordan Peele’s Nope (2022) and the hit Twister sequel, Twister (2024).