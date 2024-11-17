Susan Sarandon says she’s “unattached” and open to dating someone of any gender

Susan Sarandon is single and ready to mingle.

Since the 1970s, the beloved talent has captivated audiences with her extensive and impactful film and TV career.

Alongside her dazzling resume, Sarandon has made waves for being an open book about her queerness and love life.

In a recent interview with The Times UK, the Stepmom star shared an update on her relationship status, revealing that she is “unattached.”

When asked about her ideal partner and whether age influences her romantic decisions, Sarandon revealed that she’s open to people from all walks of life, genders, and ages.

“There are different people who are, you know, younger but have lived a very full life that are more mature, more interesting,” she explained.

“It has to be somebody who has curiosity, a sense of humour, intelligence and appetite for life. So God bless you if you manage to find somebody who fulfils any of those things, whether they’re younger, whether they’re older, whether they’re female or male, whether they’re gender-fluid, whatever. Those are just details.”

Toward the end of her statement, Sarandon expressed the importance of finding someone with “an open heart and open mind who’s still curious.”

Her recent interview with The Times UK isn’t the first time The Fabulous Four star has spilt the tea on her sexuality.

Back in 2022, Sarandon proudly stated she was bi while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

A year prior, the Blue Bettle star told Caroline Stanbury on the Uncut & Uncensored Podcast that she didn’t care if her next partner was a man or woman.

“I’m open to all age, all color. And those, for me, those things are just details. But what I’m interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome,” she added.

“They could be a school teacher, or they could be a writer, or they could be successful or not successful… somebody who owns themselves and isn’t gonna be intimated by people coming up to [me] on the street and saying, ‘Oh my God, I love you.'”

Lastly, in a 2017 interview with PrideSoruce, Sarandon described her sexual orientation as “up for grabs.”