Strictly’s John Whaite says he was dropped from brand deal over OnlyFans account

John Whaite has opened up about the brand partnership he allegedly lost due to his OnlyFans account.

Back in 2023, The Great British Bake Off winner announced his departure from the TV industry following the cancellation of Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, a talk show he regularly appeared in.

“Honestly, I am completely fine. This is the truth, I was going to leave TV this year anyway,“ he said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“That’s why I’ve been off Packed Lunch for a couple of weeks just to get my head in the gear, and I just came to the conclusion that I think my career in television is now done. I’ve had a great run and loved it.”

Since leaving the TV industry, Whaite has focused on other ventures, like his Ruff Puff brownies and a return to Onlyfans.

While the Strictly Come Dancing star has found success with his new career trajectory, his venture into the adult content world has allegedly impacted his brand deal with Peugeot.

On 24 March, Whaite uploaded a cheeky video to Instagram, revealing that he and the automobile brand had parted ways.

“Are you looking for a man that will last longer than this car?“ he says at the start of the video. “Well, that won’t be hard to find. Forgive me Peugeot, for I have sinned.“

In his caption, Whaite wrote: “Pettiness is in for 2025. When @peugeotuk found out about my OnlyFans, they asked me to no longer post about their brand and to give the car back. So I agreed.

“Disclaimer – this is just a laugh and it’s actually a decent car, but so much for being an inclusive brand.“

Since uploading his video, fans have taken to the comment section to share their reactions to his cheeky video.

One of Whaite’s followers wrote: “I think you need to film OF content over the backseat before you return it.“

Another fan commented: “This is the level of pettiness I aspire to reach.“

Fans weren’t the only ones to react to Whaite’s video.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Peugeot said: PEUGEOT collaborates with hundreds of content creators every year by providing vehicles or creating opportunities to experience the latest generation models.

“We continuously review our collaborator community, and, after careful consideration, we recently took the decision not to renew our existing partnership with John Whaite when it reached its agreed conclusion at the end of March.

“We understand John’s disappointment with our decision and wish him every success in the future.“

Whaite’s recent post comes a few weeks after he explained why he returned to OnlyFans.

“I’ve had a lot of DMs about why I’ve re-joined OnlyFans, when I regretted it last time,“ he wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“Firstly, I think it’s important to remember that who we are, or at least little parts of us, can change. I for one don’t want to live my life stuck in a steadfast template that restricts my next move.

“Secondly, I enjoy performance. I enjoy being a show-off. I enjoy building my body and celebrating the results. That’s not for everyone, and that’s ok – if you don’t like meat, just walk on by the butcher’s shop.”