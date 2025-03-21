Solar Opposites, Hulu’s queer animated series, to end with season 6

Like Korvo, we hate Earth because Solar Opposites has been unceremoniously cancelled by Hulu.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the animated sci-fi comedy is “crashing out for one last mission” with its upcoming sixth season, which premieres “this fall”.

Unsurprisingly, fans were devastated by the news, with many telling Hulu that “if this is the last season, the Earth will explode,” and expressing frustration that Solar Opposites still had “so many more stories to tell”.

“I’m sorry but this better be an early April fools prank,” said one fan, while another commented: “Final season? We need a spinoff at least. You’ve created 3 incredible storylines in one TV show.”

Created by Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland, who also co-created Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites follows a family of aliens—Korvo, Terry, Jesse, and Yumyulack—who crash land on Earth after their home is destroyed.

They are tasked with protecting The Pupa, a color-changing infant alien whose eventual mission is to terraform Earth into a replica of their homeworld, Planet Shlorp.

Solar Opposites features two additional storylines, both of which have garnered universal acclaim and fan adoration: The Wall, which tracks a community of humans who have been miniaturized and trapped by Yumyulack, and the SilverCops, corrupt intergalactic officers who capture Shlorpians escaping the devastation of their homeworlds.

Additional praise has been aimed at the show’s trailblazing LGBTQIA+ representation, with lead duo Terry and Korvo depicted as a couple and, later, husbands.

While Solar Opposites isn’t the first animated series to feature queer leads, the series has gained significant attention for making their sexuality a central part of the story, while also normalising the queer experience and non-traditional families.

Season six will see the return of Dan Stevens as Korvo (who replaced Roiland in season four following his dismissal over sexual assault allegations), Thomas Middlemitch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, Mary Mack as Jesse and Sagan McMahan as The Pupa.

The official synopsis reads: “Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall.

“As the ‘Solar Opposites’ navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn.”

The final season of Solar Opposites will premiere in the UK on Disney Plus.