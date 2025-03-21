Shawn Mendes thirstily responds to Bad Bunny’s underwear shoot: “Guapo”

The internet is going wild over Shawn Mendes’ thirsty reaction to Bad Bunny’s new photoshoot.

Earlier this week, Calvin Klein unveiled the campaign for their Icon Cotton Stretch underwear, showcasing Bunny in a series of sultry poses wearing tight boxer briefs.

Shot by the acclaimed photographer Mario Sorreneti, the shoot was accompanied by an equally steamy promo video of the LGBTQIA+ ally in his Calvin’s, where he asks the camera: “The vibe is infinite, do you have your Calvin’s on?”

The online response was, well, unsurprising. Comments ranged from “I’ve never wanted to be underwear so bad” to “WOOF WOOF WOOF”, and “raw no birth control in front of the mirror in the shower on the kitchen countertop in the living room on the tv in the balcony” – you get it.

Mendes seemingly felt the same way, writing “guapo”, which is Spanish for “handsome”. (He did hit number-one with ‘Señorita’, after all!)

Mendes’ public display of affection for Bunny, which has garnered over 9k likes and over 300 comments, as of writing, comes after his October admission that he’s still ‘figuring out’ his sexuality.

At the Colorado show of his For Friends And Family Tour (28 October), the Canadian singer took a brief pause to reflect on the viral lyrics in his song ‘The Mountain’, which are as follows: “You can say I like girls or boys, whatеver fits your mould.”

Mendes pointed out to the audience that “people have been talking about [my sexuality]” since he was “really young”, calling it “kinda silly” because, as he put it, “sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.

“It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover.”

He went on to share that creating ‘The Mountain’ was “very personal” for him, as it felt like the right time to address the rumors in a way that was meaningful: “I’m speaking from the heart now because I just want to be open with everyone and live in my truth.”

Amidst a round of applause from the audience, Mendes shared that the truth about his sexuality is that he’s “just figuring it out like everyone else,” adding, “Sometimes I don’t know, and other times I do. It’s really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about it.”

“I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things. Yeah, that’s all I really wanna say about that for now.”

Mendes released his self-titled fifth studio album in November to positive reviews, while Bunny broke streaming records with his sixth solo album Debí Tirar Más Fotos in January.