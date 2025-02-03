Sarah Michelle Gellar to return for Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot at Hulu

Major slayage incoming: Hulu has ordered a Buffy the Vampire Slayer (!) sequel series, with Sarah Michelle Gellar (!) to return to her most iconic role.

According to Variety, the iconic series is “eyeing a revival,” with Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao set to direct the pilot. The episode will be written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, showrunners of the Emmy-nominated series Poker Face.

“Beyond the pilot order, I hear the reboot is starting a writers room soon, a sign that Hulu and the studios have high expectations for the project going to series,” said the publication, adding that original Buffy stars are “likely” to reprise their roles.

Described as the “next chapter in the Buffyverse”, it will be executive produced by Gellar, Zhao, Nora and Lilla Zukerman and the OG series’ executive producers Gail Berman of the Jackal Group and Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui via Suite B.

Dolly Parton, whose company Sandollar produced the classic 90s series, is also set to executive produce the pilot. Joss Whedon, Buffy creator, is not attached (he faced a plethora of misconduct allegations in 2021.)

Gellar hinted at something Buffy-related on February 2, posting a photo on Instagram of herself in the character’s “yummy sushi pajamas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

While Gellar has been confirmed to return as the titular hero—widely regarded as one of the best television characters in history—The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she will “recur” but not “be its central focus.”

The pop icon, known for legendary roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Cruel Intentions, Scooby Doo and The Grudge, had historically been opposed to the idea of a Buffy reboot.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, however, she told the host: “It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect. But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

She added: “It could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realise that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

Since airing between 1997 and 2003, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been lauded as one of the greatest shows of all time. Various episodes have been acclaimed as some of television’s best, particularly ‘Hush’, ‘The Body’ and ‘Once More, With Feeling’.

It influenced countless series within the same genre, such as Charmed, Once Upon a Time, Orphan Black, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Wynonna Earp, and Wednesday—pretty much any show that followed with a strong female protagonist at the helm.

Buffy made history for queer representation, with Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) and Tara Maclay (Amber Benson) blazing a trail as the first long-term lesbian relationship on American television. Additionally, season seven included television’s first-ever lesbian sex scene.

Reminisce on the queerest moments from Buffy the Vampire Slayer here.

We also ranked Sarah Michelle Gellar’s five best roles – visit here for the list, it’s extremely important.