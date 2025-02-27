“I will always love you:” Sarah Michelle Gellar pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Sarah Michelle Gellar has paid tribute to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star and friend Michelle Trachtenberg.

On 26 February, it was announced that the beloved talent had passed away.

According to the New York Post, Trachtenberg was found by her mother around 8:00 am at One Columbus Place in Manhattan, New York.

In a statement, the NYPD revealed that upon their arrival, they found “a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive.”

Sources revealed to the news outlet that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have experienced complications.

As of writing, it is believed that the Black Christmas star passed away of natural causes, with the NYPD ruling out foul play.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (27 February), Gellar celebrated Trachtenberg’s life with a handful of photos and a revised Buffy quote.

“Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you,” she wrote alongside three broken heart emojis and a key emoji.

Trachtenberg was best known for her roles as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, Casey Carlyle in Ice Princess, and Harriet M Welsch in Harriet the Spy, all of which have significantly impacted the millennial generation and pop culture.

Between 2000 and 2003, she memorably portrayed Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which has been lauded as one of the greatest shows of all time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

While viewers had conflicted feelings about Dawn during the show’s original run, she has since been celebrated as one of the most compelling, dynamic and beloved members of the Scooby gang.

Gellar wasn’t the only Buffy star to share heartfelt tributes about Trachtenberg.

Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow during the show’s run, wrote on Instagram: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends.”

Nicholas Brendon, who portrayed Xander Harris, echoed similar sentiments, in a Facebook video, describing Trachtenberg as a “beam of light.”

“I think it was just the last thing I expected, not that I was expecting anyone to die. But I really am sorry to her family,” he added.

Trachtenberg’s Gossip Girl co-stars and colleagues also shared tributes, including Blake Lively.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the A Simple Favor star wrote: “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%.

“She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyson Hannigan Denisof (@alysonhannigan)

The creators of Gossip Girl, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, lauded the EuroTrip star for being “funny, kind, and talented.”

Lastly, Trachtenberg’s Harriet the Spy co-star Rosie O’Donnell described Trachtenberg’s death as “heartbreaking,” in a statement to PEOPLE,”

She added: “I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

Before her shocking passing, Trachtenberg was active on social media, sharing throwback photos from her various red carpet appearances and new selfies.

In her final post, uploaded on 18 February, Trachtenberg reflected on the inspiration behind her look from National Geographic Channel’s Killing Kennedy premiere in 2013.

“I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell #throwback,” the Mercy star wrote alongside a green heart emoji.