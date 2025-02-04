Plainclothes: Russell Tovey dishes on his sex scenes with Tom Blyth

Russell Tovey has opened up about his Plainclothes sex scenes with Tom Blyth.

Over the last few months, LGBTQIA+ movie enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the release of the upcoming gay drama.

Set in 1990s New York City, Plainclothes follows Lucas (Blyth), a working-class undercover officer who is tasked with entrapping and apprehending gay men, only to find himself attracted to one of his targets, Andrew (Tovey).

Also starring Amy Forsyth, Christian Cooke, Maria Dizzia, John Bedford Lloyd, Gabe Fazio and Sam Asa Brownstein, Plainclothes marks the feature-length directorial debut of Carmen Emmi, who also penned the screenplay.

On 26 January, the film made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it received positive reviews from attending critics for its heartbreaking story and stunning chemistry between Blyth and Tovey.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the feature earned the festival’s Special Jury Award for Ensemble cast.

While a worldwide release date for the film has yet to be announced, Tovey recently opened up to Vanity Fair about everything Plainclothes – including bringing the film’s “graphic” sex scenes to life.

“I was like choreography, but it was so poetic. It’s a lot to ask of actors to do,” he explained to the publication.

“The stuff that we are doing in it is so graphic – you know what’s happening. It’s beautifully filmed, and it’s romantic… There’s a lot of trust needed to create the dynamic that me and Tom have, and I think we both really committed to that straight away.”

Tovey also praised Plainclothes’ intimacy coordinator, Joey Massa, adding that his experience shooting the film’s sex scenes differed from his past projects, such as HBO’s Looking.

“Throughout Looking, we didn’t have anything– we all loved each other and trusted each other,” he continued.

“But in so many things I’ve done, I’ve literally just turned up, and I’m in a room, and suddenly I’m f**king someone in a bed. And you’re like, ‘Oh, okay. You just get on with it and you have to look at the other person and go, ‘Are you okay? I’m okay. Right, let’s keep going.”

The Juice star went on to reiterate his appreciation for intimacy coordinators like Massa, adding that they can “make something a hundred times better.”

Tovey isn’t the only creative from Plainclothes to open up about the film’s sexual content.

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Emmi discussed the lack of “full frontal” and “no gratuitous nudity” in the Plainclothes’ sex scenes.

“I don’t know, there’s something more sexy about holding back in some ways. The landmark scene in the film when Andrew asks Lucas, “Can I touch you?” That, to me, feels even more sensual than the car scene [when they’re having sex],” he explained.

‘The actors were really down for anything but I am never going to be the kind of guy that’s like, “Now we’re going to do this,” in terms of the nudity. I wanted everyone to feel safe. You have to feel safe. We’re making a movie. It’s not like surgery.”

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Plainclothes and its highly anticipated release date.