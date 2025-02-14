It’s a Sin’s Russell T Davies announces new LGBTQ+ drama Tip Toe for Channel 4

A new LGBTQIA+ drama from Russell T Davies is on the way.

On 13 February, it was announced that the Queer as Folk creator was working on a new project with Channel 4 titled Tip Toe.

Set in Manchester, the series will explore “the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today, examining the danger as prejudice creeps back into our lives.

The synopsis reads: “Leo runs a bar on Canal Street, Clive’s an electrician with two teenage sons. But just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe.

“The series, populated with a cast of vibrant characters and underscored with Davies’ trademark wit and deft humour, is an urgent yet gripping tale that brings a spotlight to bear on the re-emergence of an incipient threat.”

As of writing, the cast and production start date has yet to be announced.

Speaking about Tip Toe, Davies said: “It’s my honour to combine my old home, Channel 4, with my second home, Canal Street. This is a show I had to write because the world is getting stranger, tougher and darker, and frankly, the fight is on.”

Nicole Shindler, executive producer for the upcoming series, echoed similar sentiments, describing the five-part project as “not just a timely drama, but a captivating story shot through with Russell’s brilliant wit, warmth and devastating poignancy.”

Lastly, Channel 4’s Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama, Ollie Madden, added: “We couldn’t love Tip Toe more: it is funny, gripping, full of heart, and an urgent call to arms. It perfectly represents what we’re about at Channel 4, and we are beyond thrilled to be working with Nicola, Russell and Peter again on this very special show.”

The announcement of Tip Toe comes four years after the release of Davies’ previous critically acclaimed Channel 4 drama, It’s A Sin.

Set in 1980s London, the series follows a group of friends who grow up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Upon its release, It’s A Sin received universal acclaim for its powerful storytelling, incredible cast, and bringing LGBTQ+ history to a mainstream audience.

The drama, which was released during HIV Testing Week, proved to have a remarkable impact on viewers, with Terrence Higgins Trust announcing that 8,200 HIV tests were ordered in one day – smashing their previous daily record of 2,800.

It also broke massive viewing records for Channel 4, amassing nearly 19 million views, becoming the streaming service’s biggest-ever instant box set, as well as their most binged show to date.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Tip Toe.