Sebastian star Ruaridh Mollica joins cast of Marvel’s Vision series for Disney+

Queer actor Ruaridh Mollica is headed to the MCU!

According to Deadline, the Scottish-Italian talent has been cast alongside Paul Bettany in Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Vision.

While details surrounding the upcoming project have been kept under wraps, sources revealed to the news outlet that Mollica has signed on as a series regular and will play a character named Tucker.

In addition to Bettany and Mollica, Vision will feature Todd Stashwick playing an assassin and the return of James Spader and Faran Tahir as Ultron and Raza, respectively.

As of writing, neither an official synopsis nor a release date for the show has been announced.

However, it’s believed that the upcoming series will follow the titular character as he tries to regain his memories and humanity following his resurrection.

Vision is the second WandaVision spin-off to make its way to Disney+ after the 2024 smash hit Agatha All Along – which starred Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Debra Jo Rupp, Ali Ahn and Aubrey Plaza.

Mollica is best known for his critically acclaimed performance in the LGBTQIA+ drama Sebastian.

Set in London, the film follows Max Williamson (Mollica), a Scottish aspiring writer who is unsatisfied with his job at a literary magazine. As part of his research for his debut novel, Max begins moonlighting as a sex worker, using his encounters for inspiration.

As double life begins to unravel, Max realises that he might enjoy his Sebastian alter-ego more than expected, ushering in a journey of self-discovery and self-expression.

In an interview with Film Updates, Mollica opened up about shooting Sebastian and how he channelled his own queer experience for the role.

“I got the part just as I moved to London to pursue my creative dream exactly in the same way that Max also moved to pursue his creative dream,” he told the news outlet.

“I moved to London to also be more free and discover myself more. I wasn’t completely out as queer in Edinburgh, and that was something that moving to London allowed me to be able to do, and fall into, and embrace.

“I went on my journey of becoming who I am and being openly queer alongside the film happening and the film coming out. It was actually really beautiful, and it couldn’t have been more perfect.”

Stay tuned for more Vision updates.