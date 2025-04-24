Robert Irwin joins the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 34: “I’m heading to Hollywood”

Robert Irwin is temporarily stepping away from the Australia Zoo to step into the ballroom stage spotlight.

On 22 April, the Dancing With the Stars team announced that the beloved wildlife conservationist would compete in the show’s upcoming 34th season during Disney Entertainment Television’s Get Real Event.

The exciting moment also included a surprise appearance from Irwin, who ditched his shirt in favour of a boa constrictor named Priscilla.

“I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honour it is to be joining this season,” the 21-year-old zookeeper exclaimed on stage.

Irwin went on to shout out his older sister Bindi – who came in first place on Dancing With the Stars season 21 – before adding: “I said, ‘One day, that’s gonna be me.’ And now, that dream is a reality and I am over the moon. Let’s do this!”

As of writing, Irwin’s partner and the other celebrity contestants are being kept under wraps.

Since the news was released, fans have flocked to social media to celebrate Irwin’s new journey and his latest shirtless appearance with supportive and thirsty messages.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “I NEED TO BE IN THE CROWD.”

Another person tweeted: “Damn @RobertIrwin just teasing us gays now lol.”

A third fan added: “I LOVE THIS FOR HIM SO MUCH. He’s going to be so good at the Hollywood thing. Already killing it. Perfect intro. I only ever watch for like one person every season and Steve’s son is my first round draft pick this season.”

Irwin also received support from his sister, who celebrated the news in a heartfelt post on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

“Robert, you are going to absolutely shine in the ballroom. I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved,” she wrote.

“Can’t wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness and determination. Here’s to an extraordinary journey ahead.”

Irwin’s Dancing With the Stars announcement comes a few weeks after he broke the internet with his steamy underwear campaign for Bonds, in which he posed scantily-clad in nature with various animals.

At the time, the wildlife photographer told PEOPLE: “I mean, I’ve spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals. And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun. I mean, I’m surrounded by spiders and snakes except [this time] I’m in my undies. That’s the only difference.”

Five days later, Irwin—son of the late Steve Irwin—opened up about the importance of “wellness and fitness” in his life with an Instagram carousel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

The post featured a behind-the-scenes video of him working out on the set of his photoshoot, along with several shirtless shots.

“One of the things that got me excited to be part of my recent Bond’s shoot was that it gave me a real goal to strive toward. I wanted to feel my best to represent Australia!” he wrote.

“Life is so busy right now, but there is never a perfect time to get into better shape (and I’m not just talking physical shape!!!). There isn’t one single formula to follow. I reckon the most important thing is not to compare yourself to anyone else, just keep trying to be the best version of YOU. Listen to your body, keep moving and improving.”

Check out Robert Irwin’s Bonds underwear campaign here or below.