Robert De Niro says he ‘loves and supports’ his trans daughter

Robert De Niro has expressed unwavering support for his trans daughter, Airyn.

In a statement to Variety, the Academy Award-winning icon said: “I loved and supported Aaron as my Aaron, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter.”

De Niro continued: “I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children.”

Earlier this week, Airyn came out publicly as trans in an interview with Them, saying it “feels right” to finally share her identity. She credited other trans women who have embraced visibility for inspiring her journey.

“Getting to see them in their success, being honest and open in public spaces,” she said, “I’m like, you know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me. Maybe I can start.”

She reflected on the difference between recognition and visibility: “There’s a difference between being visible and being seen. I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

Airyn, one of De Niro’s seven children and the daughter of model Toukie Smith, also spoke about how Black women have shaped her experience.

“I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness,” she explained, “makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

Despite her confidence, Airyn admitted she has concerns about how her transition will be received by her family. “I worry they’ll still think of me as the person I was before the transition,” she said.

Still, she remains determined to be a source of strength and representation for others in the Black LGBTQIA+ community — especially those who, like her, don’t fit the narrow beauty standards often associated with visibility.

“I’d want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don’t fit the mold of super thin or heroin chic,” she said.

“I want queer people of color and bigger-bodied people to have an Alex Consani. I want queer people of color and bigger-bodied people to have a Hunter Schafer.”

Airyn also opened up about her dream of following in her mother’s footsteps as a model.

“A part of me has always wanted to model,” she said. “Honestly, if I could be on the cover of Vogue with her, or recreate one of her photos, that would be a dream come true.”

De Niro’s support for Airyn comes at a time when trans rights remain under threat, as the Trump administration continues efforts to roll back protections for trans people.

This includes attempts to limit access to gender-affirming healthcare, restrict participation in sports and define gender narrowly in legal terms — all of which have sparked widespread concern among LGBTQIA+ advocates.

On a positive note, De Niro joins a growing list of high-profile figures who have publicly supported their trans children — and, by extension, trans rights — including Charlize Theron, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cher, Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber and Sade.