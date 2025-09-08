Ricky Martin ignites thirst frenzy with VMAs “wardrobe malfunction”

Ricky Martin has shared some rather saucy snaps of a pre-VMAs wardrobe malfunction — and, naturally, the reaction was as thirst-filled as you’d expect.

On 7 September, the legendary singer posted a carousel of behind-the-scenes images on Instagram as he prepared for the 2025 ceremony, where he was honoured with the inaugural Latin Icon Award.

The carousel ranges from Martin shirtless, trying to fix his trousers, to fully immersed in hair and makeup — wrapped only in a towel.

His caption read: “Lots of laughter, friends and even a little wardrobe malfunction (I can sew if need be by the way). Lots of make up and grooming and friends around!

“It’s gonna be a very special day. Thank you @danielavesco for documenting it all this morning. Don’t forget to watch @vmas tonight.”

Drag Race icon Tatianna simply wrote, “Yes,” while other responses ranged from “Good lord, man, what is your secret?” to “Papi!”, as well as gifs of the thirsty variety – including one of Samantha Jones from Sex and the City gawking at a man in admiration.

In addition to receiving the Latin Icon Award at the 2025 VMAs, Martin performed a medley of his biggest hits, including international chart-toppers ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and ‘María’, as well as his Grammy-nominated collaboration with Maluma, ‘Vente Pa’ Ca’.

Since his 1991 debut, Martin has become one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, moving over 70 million records and earning the title “King of Latin Pop.”

He has achieved 11 number-ones on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and won two Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammys, five VMAs, three Latin American Music Awards, and more.

As an actor, Martin received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Antonio D’Amico in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018) and as Robert Diaz in Apple TV+’s period dramedy Palm Royale (2024–present), which returns for a second season this November.

