Red, White & Royal Blue star confirms their return for the highly anticipated sequel

This fan favourite Red, White & Royal Blue character is set to appear in the highly anticipated sequel.

Back in August 2023, LGBTQIA+ movie enthusiasts were treated to the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s acclaimed novel.

Directed by Matthew López, the Prime Video feature follows the passionate enemies-to-lovers romance between Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of America’s first female President (Uma Thurman), and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), a British prince.

Upon its release, Red, White & Royal Blue received universal acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material and the electric chemistry between Zakhar Perez and Galitzine.

In May, following months of fan outcry and speculation, Prime Video, López and McQuiston broke the internet when they announced that a sequel was on the way.

“Yes, there’s gonna be a sequel,” the American playwright exclaimed during a fan screening.

The Along For The Ride author added, “Matthew and I are writing it together. That’s all we can say.”

Since that fateful day, fans have patiently waited for new information about Red, White & Royal Blue 2 – including which cast members from the first film would return alongside Zakhar Perez and Galiztine.

Fortunately, fans received an exciting cast update when Sarah Shahi confirmed her return as the President’s no-nonsense Deputy Chief of Staff, Zarah Bankston, during a recent interview with Collider.

“Yes, I actually am returning for the sequel. Zahra is back,” she exclaimed.

“It still managed to break records and shatter the platforms that Amazon had at the point. I had never seen that coming. It did in one night what they thought the film would do at its best in three weeks. It was just huge,” she told the news outlet.

While Shahi refrained from sharing plot details about the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel, we know that López and McQuiston are hard at work on the script.

In August 2024, López gave insight into their creative process during a panel discussion for Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees.

“When we were starting this process, I kept saying that we’ll have to succeed at this adaptation…. if you feel the same way at the end, as you felt finishing the book,” he said.

“There’s no book to guide us, but what we have is Casey’s original thoughts and original ideas.”

In the same interview, Zakhar Perez expressed his excitement for the film and stepping back in to the shoes of first son Alex Claremont Diaz.

“He just has an endless waterfall of optimism rushing over him at all times, and he has just nonstop positivity,” he gushed.

“So, I think I’m excited to bring that back to the screen. And I think [with the] state of the world right now, we could use a little bit more of that.”

Stay tuned for more updates for Red, White & Royal Blue 2.