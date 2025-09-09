Reacher’s Alan Ritchson flaunts his insane body in jaw-dropping Dr Squatch ad

Alan Ritchson has channelled his inner lumberjack, and fans (including us) are hooked.

On August 9, body care brand Dr Squatch released a new ad promoting their ‘Manlandia’ campaign, starring the handsome Reacher star.

At the start of the video, an extremely buff and shirtless Ritchson walks down a flight of stairs before posing a series of questions “for the ladies.”

“Do you wish your man was made in Manlandia? Do you wish he could split wood with his bare hands?” the Blue Mountain State star inquires while demonstrating the burly action.

As the ad progresses, we get a closer look at Ritchson’s rock-hard abs, cheeky treasure trail and huge biceps as he asks: “[Do you wish] that he listens to your every word, that he can get your engine going whenever you need? And that he bathes with sexy, naturally derived scents like wood barrel bourbon.”

Towards the end of the video, the 42-year-old star encourages viewers to treat themselves by giving their men Dr Squatch products.

Unsurprisingly, Ritchson’s new ad has elicited thirsty responses from social media users, with one fan on X/Twitter writing: “I know he might rip my body in half till death, but don’t worry, I’ll be dying happily.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments: “I wanna climb him like an oak tree.”

A third Alan Ritchson enthusiast on Instagram commented: “I didn’t hear a word he said.”

Some fans also expressed their desire for Ritchson to become DC Studios’ next Batman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Squatch (@drsquatch)

“Here’s hoping to him becoming Batman,” one person wrote, while another fan commented: “Give him black hair and he’s Bruce Wayne.”

While DC Studios head James Gunn has remained mum on casting choices for the DCU’s new Batman, Ritchson has gone on record expressing an interest in the role.

During a March interview with Wired, the Titans star said: “Woud I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn’t even have to pay me to be Batman.

“I would don the suit. ‘Gotham is mine.’ Look at that. I don’t even have to practice, it just comes out naturally.”

However, in August, Ritchson seemed to shut down the idea of him portraying Bruce Wayne while speaking to Variety.

“Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is my future,” he revealed. “I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.”

Ritchson first debuted on the scene in the mid-2000s, securing standout roles in Smallville, Fired Up! , CSI: Miami and Spring Break ’83.

In 2010, the American actor received his big break when he starred as Thad Castle in the hit Spike TV series Blue Mountain State.

Since then, his star has continued to rise in the acting sphere, landing lead roles in The Hunger Games, Blood Drive, Titans, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Amazon Prime Video’s hit adaptation of Reacher.