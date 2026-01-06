Quinn apologises to trans community, donates to charity after Heated Rivalry interview edit

Quinn, the audio erotica app that has been making waves with Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams’ romantasy series, has issued an apology after editing out a comment about trans women from a recent interview.

The Heated Rivalry icons recently collaborated with Quinn for the erotic three-part series Ember & Ice, which follows Dante and Finn, two fae princes from feuding courts who are “bound together by a years-long forbidden affair”.

In an accompanying interview, the duo offered their thoughts on why MLM romance stories resonate so deeply with women. With the gargantuan success of their series Heated Rivalry also proving to be a huge hit with women, Williams revealed that he and Storrie have “both talked about this and kind of been intrigued by it”.

Williams explained in the full-length video that, as there are various types of women who enjoy MLM romances, from ‘straight women, trans women, gay women to queer women,’ it is difficult to pinpoint exactly why. In the social edit, however, “trans women” was omitted, which was picked up by Twitter/X user @ilyasoverroses.

“Hey @tryquinn why do you decide not to include trans women in the promo when Hudson says it in the actual interview,” they wrote, alongside examples of both clips.

Quinn responded directly to the tweet, writing: “Hey! Because it’s not a sexual orientation and he was listening sexual orientations and we wanted to distinguish the two. We left in the full cut because we know it’s important to call out. Thank you for reaching out on this.”

After their reasoning was met with criticism, with one user highlighting how he’s “listing types of women” and “not types of sexual orientations”, the company ultimately recognised their error.

On 4 January, the app released a statement apologising for the mistake, saying they “understand why this edit was offensive and exclusionary”: “Our intention was to avoid conflating gender identity and sexual orientation, but removing that portion from the short-form interview was a mistake. We should have handled it differently.”

“Over the years, we have consistently celebrated trans stories — we have trans members of our team and community who we see, value, and deeply appreciate, and we are committed to growing our catalogue of trans stories and creators,” they continued. “We appreciate this community for holding us accountable. It will not happen again.”

“As a sign of solidarity with the trans community,” Quinn announced that they have made a $25k donation to Trans Lifeline, a U.S.-based grassroots hotline that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis, “for the trans community, by the trans community”. Visit their website for more information.

Ember & Ice came to an end with its third episode on 5 January.

Watch Williams and Storrie’s aforementioned full-length interview for the series below.