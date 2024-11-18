Queer: Luca Guadagnino responds to Turkish authorities banning his gay drama

Luca Guadagnino has responded to Turkey authorities blocking the screening of his film Queer.

Earlier this month, the upcoming gay drama was set to kick off Mubi Fest Istanbul 2024.

On 7 November, however, the same day the event was expected to start, Mubi Turkey announced that it would no longer happen due to the city governor’s last-minute ban on Queer.

“Hours before the opening of MUBI Fest Istanbul 2024, which we have been meticulously planning for months, and which was announced a few weeks ago and sold out days ago, we were informed that the screening of Queer – the festival’s opening film – has been banned by a decision of the Kadıköy District Governorate of Istanbul,” they explained via their Instagram profile.

“The decision states that the movie is banned because it contains provocative content that would endanger the peace of society and that the ban would be implemented for security reasons.

“We believe this ban is an intervention that restricts art and cultural diversity are celebrated, bringing people together. This band takes not just one movie away but also the meaning and purpose of the entire festival.”

Days after the controversy, director Guadagnino shared his thoughts on the ban while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

“[I wonder] if the government of Turkey or whoever on the board decided this had actually seen the movie or [if] they’re only making that decision based on what they’ve read about the movie,” he questioned.

“Either way, they’re helping the movie to become more cult than less. They’re shooting on their feet, these people.”

Guadagnino isn’t the only creative from Queer to address the ban.

During a recent interview with The Associated Press, Craig was asked if he thought about the role Queer would play in normalizing queer romance amid the film festival controversy.

“I mean, I don’t. I give it lots of thought and think that it would be great if it could, but I’m not under any disillusionment about that,” he said.

“I hope the movie has mass appeal because it deals with just very human emotions. And that’s all I kind of really, really worry about.”

Despite its censorship in Turkey, Queer has had a successful run on the film festival circuit, earning rave reviews from critics for its gripping story and Craig’s dynamic performance.

Since its premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival in September, the feature has garnered a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fortunately, general moviegoers won’t have to wait too long to watch Queer – with the film set for release in the US on 27 November and 13 December in the UK.

Based on William S Burrough’s 1985 short novel of the same name, the drama follows Lee (Craig), an American outcast who flees to Mexico following a drug bust in New Orleans. While in Mexico City, he becomes infatuated with Allerton (Drew Starkey), a discharged serviceman from the American Navy.

Watch the first official trailer here or below.