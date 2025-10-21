Pillion: Fans salivate over Alexander Skarsgård’s leather outfit at the film’s UK premiere

Alexander Skarsgård’s latest public appearance has sparked a feral epidemic on social media.

On 8 October, the British Film Institute kicked off its nearly two-week run. Like previous years, the event features a diverse range of film screenings, lectures, discussions, festivals, workshops, and other events.

In addition to offering a packed itinerary, BFI gives fans a chance to see their favourite celebrities, with many A-list actors attending the event to promote their upcoming projects.

One attending celebrity that sent the girls, gays and theys down a thirst-fueled spiral was the hunky Skarsgård and his red-carpet outfit at the festival’s Pillion premiere.

Pairing a seductive halterneck dress shirt with tight leather biker pants, the True Blood star showcased his incredible arms and defined quads.

Of course, Skarsgård’s ensemble went viral on social media, with many fans sharing their feral and relatable reactions on X/Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BFI (@britishfilminstitute)

“He has such an innocent dom vibe that I find incredibly sexy,” one fan wrote.

Another Alexander Skarsgård enthusiast tweeted: “I need him to step on me idgaf.”

A third fan added: “He needs to stop being so damn hot.”

Skarsgård is no stranger to delivering showstopping looks on the red carpet.

In 2016, he attended the MTV Movie Awards pantless, wearing only a suit jacket, dress shirt, bow tie and white underwear briefs, giving fans a detailed look at his fit legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BFI (@britishfilminstitute)

In January 2023, the Big Little Lies star attended the New York City premiere for Infinity Pool wearing a leash and walking on all fours.

Skarsgård’s showstopping red-carpet appearance comes a few weeks before the UK release of Pillion.

Directed by Harry Lighton in his feature debut, the drama follows Colin (Harry Melling), a “weedy wallflower letting life pass him by,” and Ray (Skarsgård), the “impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club” he becomes the submissive to.

The official synopsis reads: “Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way.

“But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BFI (@britishfilminstitute)

Pillion, based on the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones, also stars Douglas Hodge as Pete, Lesley Sharp as Peggy, Anthony Welsh as Darren and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears as Kevin, another sub.

Earlier this year, the film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay and the Palm Dog, and earned nominations for both the Caméra d’Or and Queer Palm.

Since then, it has garnered universal acclaim, maintaining a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the leads’ performances, Lighton’s bold direction and its tender love story.

Check out more fan reactions to Skarsgård’s BFI red carpet look below.