Pedro Pascal’s NSFW comments about his Fantastic Four character are going viral

Pedro Pascal has sent the internet into a frenzy with his latest NSFW comments about his Marvel character.

On 24 March, the Narcos star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his upcoming projects, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

However, instead of inquiring about the film’s plot or behind-the-scenes details, Kimmel asked a very niche question regarding Pascal’s character, Reed Richards, and his elasticity power.

“In the trailer, we don’t see you stretch, which is Mister Fantastic’s power. I hear there might be a trailer coming out on 4/4, which would make sense, and if there isn’t, there should be. Do you know what’s in the next trailer? Will we see the stretching ability?” the late-night show host asked.

After Pascal nervously stated that he had no clue about any trailers, the interview took a NSFW turn when Kimmel asked if Reed’s stretching power applied to every part of his body.

“Everything has to stretch,” Pascal cheekily responded.

When Kimmel brought up a comic book panel in which Sue Storm praises Reed for his “wonderful set of abilities” during a postcoital romp, The Last of Us star replied: “Meaning he’s an incredible conversationalist in bed.”

Naturally, Pascal’s cheeky comments were an immediate hit with fans, who flocked to social media to share their hilarious and thirst-fueled reactions.

“Give me 5 mins, and I’m walking out of that show pregnant,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan joked: “REED “ANY MF SIZE YOU NEEEEED” RICHARDSSSSS.”

A third fan added: “The way he got so nervous and blushy.”

In addition to Pascal, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to feature Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Other cast members include Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sara Niles.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the highly anticipated film will follow Marvel’s “First Family” as they deal with the looming threat of the “ravenous space god” Galactus.

The official synopsis reads: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Check out the latest trailer here or below.