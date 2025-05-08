Miss Carbón: Lux Pascal’s new LGBTQ+ drama receives trailer and release date

Lux Pascal’s new film, Miss Carbón, has received an exciting new update.

Inspired by the groundbreaking true story of Carla Antonella Rodríguez, the Agustina Macri-directed feature follows Carlita (Pascal), a trans woman who breaks boundaries and local superstitions by becoming the first female miner in her town.

Paco León, Simone Mercado, Lautaro Zera, Laura Grandinetti, and Romanina Escobar are also starring in the film alongside Pascal.

On 8 May, nearly a year after filming concluded, Carmel Films dropped the first trailer for Miss Carbón.

In the teaser, Carlita is shown navigating her new job, gender transition, and hateful pushback from her male co-workers, who believe that mining work is only reserved for men.

The production company also announced that Miss Carbón will be released in Spain on 13 June. As of writing, an international release date has yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, director Macri described the film as a “prime example of what dreaming can achieve.”

“The courage shown by Carlita to fulfil her dream of being a miner and also a woman is something that pierced my soul from the day I read the script for the first time,” she said.

“With her strength and spirit, she is a prime example of what dreaming can achieve and that there is still a lot of ground to overcome as women and transwomen. But she, in that sense, brings hope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caramel Films (@caramelfilms)

The film’s producer, Merry Colomer of Morena Films, echoed similar sentiments in a separate statement.

“Having a coffee with [the film’s screenwriter] Erika [Halvosen] was enough to know that this was a story I wanted to help tell: full of truth, light and brave women. From a corner of Patagonia, Miss Carbón comes to confront the world with the present and the near future. And it’s wonderful to help contribute to this challenge,” she said.

Miss Carbón comes four years after Pascal – the younger sibling of The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal – publicly came out as trans during an interview with Ya Magazine.

In the feature, Lux said her transition has been “natural” for everyone in the family because it’s “almost something that they expected to happen.”

She praised her brother for his continuous support, adding that he has “been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lux Pascal (@luxpascal_)

When Lux came out as transgender to the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor over FaceTime, she said he “asked me how I felt, because I remember he was a little worried,“ but he congratulated her once she told him that she was happy.

Since coming out, the Pascal siblings and their close bond have continued to warm the hearts of fans worldwide.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lux gushed about Pedro and his mainstream success.

“I’m incredibly proud. But the thing is that I’ve always known that he is a superstar. It’s funny because people have been asking, ‘Is he as kind as we think he is?‘ And I’m like, ‘Yes!‘” she told the news outlet.

“What makes him so fabulous is that [Pedro] wears all his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is. And I think that’s refreshing because usually, we move around the world hiding who we are. That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: There’s no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that.”

Check out the trailer for Miss Carbón below.