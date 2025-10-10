Orville Peck wraps Street Fighter film with a shirtless selfie and a new music update

Orville Peck has treated fans to an exciting music update and a new thirst trap.

On Wednesday (8 October), the country superstar shared a new photo carousel on Instagram, celebrating the end of production for the upcoming Street Fighter film.

Peck opened the photo dump with a shirtless photo of himself on set. Wearing nothing but a pair of black Adidas pants, his signature mask was notably absent — replaced instead by a low-hanging Street Fighter baseball cap that partially obscured his eyes.

Another snapshot featured the ‘Bronco’ singer in the midst of fight training, giving a closer look at his well-defined legs.

In addition to photos of the cast, Peck included a heartfelt caption reflecting on his experience filming the Street Fighter film.

“My two months in Australia making the @streetfightermovie have come to an end. This experience brought me so many unforgettable memories, challenges and above all, a cast & crew that I love to death,” he wrote.

“The amount of hard work, commitment, laughter and tears that went into this film will probably only ever fully be known to us – but I can’t wait for the world to see the magic and integrity we set out to create on set every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orville Peck (@orvillepeck)

Peck concluded his caption with a cheeky music easter egg for fans, adding: “Time for this spotted horse to get back to my music and hanging with my dog, but until October 2026 – mama, that’s a hadouken.”

Naturally, his Instagram followers flocked to the comment section, expressing excitement for the film and his shirtless photo.

“Oh, that’s really hot! This is gonna be a very fun movie,” one person commented, while another fan added: “Obsessed with everything about this..”

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the highly anticipated Street Fighter film is scheduled for release in 2026 and is being co-developed and co-produced by Capcom, the original game’s developer.

Back in June, it was announced that the ‘Daytona Sand’ singer had joined the film, with details on his role being kept under wraps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orville Peck (@orvillepeck)

However, we now know that the 37-year-old will be playing the iconic villain Vega.

Making his debut in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior video game, Vega is considered one of the deadliest fighters in the video game franchise due to his fast and agile fighting style, as well as his sparring glove equipped with three long, sharp knives.

The Spanish ninja has also become a standout character amongst fans for his distinctive matador outfit, narcissistic personality and ominous face mask.

In addition to Peck, the Street Fighter adaptation will feature Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Jason Momoa as Blanka, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Oliver Richters as Zangief, and Hirooki Goto as E. Honda.

More star power incoming: Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Roman Reigns as Akuma and 50 Cent as Balrog.