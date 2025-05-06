“Mmm”: Orville Peck’s raunchy new photo leaves queer celebs thirsty AF

Orville Peck‘s latest thirst-trap has been declared the “hottest photo to ever exist”.

On Sunday (4 May), the country superstar shared a photo dump on Instagram capturing moments from his time on Broadway, where he’s currently starring as the Emcee in Cabaret.

Peck opened the photo dump with a cheeky shot of himself lounging in a chair wearing nothing but tartan shorts (or perhaps long boxers), his bare chest, legs, and feet fully on display. Notably absent was his signature mask—replaced instead by a low-slung baseball cap that partially obscured his eyes.

The post drew flirty reactions from a host of queer stars including Detox, Dexter Mayfield, Froy Gutierrez, Gunnar Montana, Heidi N Closet, Kerri Colby, Kylie Sonique Love, Lana Ja’Rae and Max Emerson.

On X/Twitter, a user hailing the photo as “the hottest” to “ever exist” went viral, resulting in responses like, “I would do things to him that even David Attenborough hasn’t seen in the wild” and “I want his Orville Pecker.”

Check out the dump below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orville Peck (@orvillepeck)

In Cabaret, Peck is joined by Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles, Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, Ellen Harvey as Fraulein Scheinder, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Michelle Aravena as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie and Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig.

In a recent interview with Johnny Sibilly on Logo’s YouTube series Spill, Peck opened up about taking on the legendary Emcee role, revealing that he’s been dreaming of this moment since he was a kid.

“It’s always been a role I wanted to play since I was little and doing theatre. It’s actually crazy. I’ve been keeping journals since I was seven years old, and they are very like, ‘today I did this’ type of journals,” he said.

“When I found out the news that I was cast, I remember a journal entry–– I went through all these journals from around 13/14, and I found the journal entry and [it said], ‘One day, I wish I can play the Emcee on Broadway.’ Isn’t that crazy?”

Peck serves as Cabaret’s new Emcee from 31 March to 20 July.